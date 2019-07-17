Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2019 Pak fooling the worl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pak fooling the world: India's special prosecutor in 26/11 case on Saeed's arrest

ANI
Published Jul 17, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Saeed was arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department of Pakistan's Punjab province while he was on his way to Gujranwala from Lahore.
'Pakistan is fooling the world that they have arrested him. We have to see how they produce evidence in courts and how efforts are made to convict him. Otherwise, it is a drama," Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. (Photo: ANI)
 'Pakistan is fooling the world that they have arrested him. We have to see how they produce evidence in courts and how efforts are made to convict him. Otherwise, it is a drama," Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday termed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's arrest as a "drama" and said that Pakistan is "fooling the world".

Saeed was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province while he was on his way to Gujranwala from Lahore, Dunya News reported quoting sources. The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind has been sent to judicial custody, it said.

 

"Pakistan is fooling the world that they have arrested him. We have to see how they produce evidence in courts and how efforts are made to convict him. Otherwise, it is a drama," Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, told ANI.

Read: 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested, sent to jail: Pak media

Saeed's arrest came two days after a Pakistan anti-terrorism court in Lahore had granted pre-arrest bail to the UN-designated terrorist in a case of illegal use of land for a seminary.

The court had granted interim bail to Saeed and three other accused until August 31 against surety bonds of Pak Rs 50,000 each, Dawn had reported.

Also read: Hafiz Saeed: From professor to the face of terror

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court had issued notices to the federal government, the Punjab government and the CTD of Punjab province on a petition filed by Saeed and seven of his aides in terror financing cases.

Earlier this month, India had termed Pakistan's action of charging Saeed as "cosmetic".

...
Tags: 26/11, hafiz saeed, jud
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)

86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers booked by CBI in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

'MGNREGA should not continue forever, I am not in its favour. Our aim should be building poverty-free India,' Tomar said. (Photo: ANI)

MGNREGA should not continue forever: Tomar

In the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on the preparation of security arrangements ahead of Eid festival. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: Fadnavis chairs meeting to review preparations ahead of Eid al-Adha

The flight being taken off the runway by airport authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: SpiceJet flight hits technical snag; lands soon after take-off



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi unveils the K20 and K20 Pro, prices officially revealed

All variants of the K20 and the K20 Pro will also be available in the Red, Blue and Carbon Black variants.
 

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

Joining the trend, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree. "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter," she tweeted with her photograph. (Photo:@priyankagandhi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre will identify illegal immigrants, deport them: Home minister Amit Shah

'It is a very good question. The NRC is part of the Assam Accord and was also in (BJP's) election manifesto based on which the government has come to power. The government will identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of the country's soil and will deport them as per the international law,' Shah said in the Upper House. (Photo: File)

Hearing in Kathua rape and murder case adjourned for July 18

Bains added Vishal, Sanji Ram's son who had been acquitted by the Pathankot court too should be punished. (Photo: ANI)

Kamal Haasan backs Tamil actor Suriya's comment over language row

Kamal said, 'Brother Suriya has my support. He has every right to talk about education as Suriya's family has done a lot for educational development of the poor.' (Photo: File)

CBI raids 6 locations of former SP MP Atiq Ahmed

The raids which began early in the morning is being conducted under tight security. (Photo: File)

Saradha chit fund case: Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh appears before ED

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier questioned Ghosh and Rajeev Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team of the state police that probed the multi-crore scam case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham