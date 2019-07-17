Cricket World Cup 2019

Mumbai building collapse: Death toll mounts to 13, 9 injured

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations.
The building collapsed at 11 am on Tuesday on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris. (Photo: ANI)
 The building collapsed at 11 am on Tuesday on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The death toll in the Dongri building collapse incident that took place on Tuesday has now mounted to 13, while nine people have been injured so far.

The building collapsed at 11 am on Tuesday on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of people in the building collapse. While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations.

BMC has claimed that it had classified the building in the "C1 category" back in 2017. The classification means the building was meant "to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest".

