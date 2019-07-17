Cricket World Cup 2019

K'taka: BJP councillor allegedly thrashes health inspector over 'unresolved issue'

ANI
Published Jul 17, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
On Tuesday, health inspector had gone to CM's office where he got involved in an argument with councillor over some unresolved issue.
Later, Prasanna was rushed to the government hospital for medical treatment. (Photo: ANI)
Udupi: A BJP councillor was allegedly assaulted and injured a health inspector here in Udupi on Tuesday.

According to victim Prasanna, the BJP councillor from Vadabhandeshwara Yogish Salian had beaten him at Chief Minister's Officer (CMO).

 

On Tuesday, the health inspector had gone to Chief Minister's office where he got involved in an argument with the councillor over some unresolved issue. Following which, he was allegedly beaten up by Salain.

Later, Prasanna was rushed to the government hospital for medical treatment. He has sustained injuries on his right eye.

