Karnataka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu for next 5 days

ANI
Published Jul 17, 2019, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 2:12 pm IST
A weather forecasting agency has predicted in its All India Weather Bulletin that entire Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall till July 21.
Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read.
 Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read.

Kodagu: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in the coming days in Karnataka, a yellow alert has been issued in Kodagu district by the District Commissioner.

The yellow alert has been issued by the authorities for the next five days in the region.

 

A weather forecasting agency has predicted in its All India Weather Bulletin that not only Kodagu but the entire Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall till July 21.

Besides Karnataka, the IMD predicted heavy downpour in Kerala and a 'red alert' has been issued in six districts - Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur on different days from July 18-20.

Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read.

...
Tags: rainfall, india meteorological department, karnataka, kodagu
Location: India, Karnataka


