Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on rebel MLAs today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 17, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 9:16 am IST
If the resignations are accepted, the 15-month-old coalition would be reduced to a minority in the Assembly.
In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. (Photo: File)
 In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will deliver its verdict on petitions filed by 15 of the 16 rebel legislators of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka seeking a directive to the Speaker to decide on their resignations from the House.

If the resignations are accepted, the 15-month-old coalition would be reduced to a minority in the Assembly.

 

In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse.

...
karnataka crisis, supreme court, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Delhi


