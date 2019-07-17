Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on rebel MLAs today

In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will deliver its verdict on petitions filed by 15 of the 16 rebel legislators of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka seeking a directive to the Speaker to decide on their resignations from the House.

If the resignations are accepted, the 15-month-old coalition would be reduced to a minority in the Assembly.

In all, 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have quit since July 7, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse.