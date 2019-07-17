ESL Narasimhan replaced in AP, Telangana may get new Governor

Hyderabad: With the appointment of Odisha BJP leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, speculation is rife that the Centre is considering replacing Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, who has been Governor of both Telugu states after the state of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.

Mr Narasimhan, a former director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was formally appointed Governor of the undivided state in January 2010 by the UPA government. He had taken over a month earlier in the aftermath of his predecessor N.D. Tiwari resigning after a sex scandal.

The BJP-led NDA government that came to power in 2014 did not replace him, though many other Governors were replaced. In June 2017, he became the longest-serving Governor of AP.

There was talk of him being replaced in Telangana state two years ago, but this did not happen. According to sources in Raj Bhavan, the extended term of Mr Narasimhan ended in June.

Congress leaders alleged that Mr Narasimhan was lobbying to get another extension in Telangana state. They alleged that Mr Narasimhan’s inclination for the ruling TRS clearly showed that he was either seeking another term or would join the TRS after his retirement.

TRS leaders are tight-lipped about Mr Naras-imhan’s future, saying that the appointment of the Governor is in the realm of the Centre.

A seasoned politician, advocate and writer Mr Harichandan was elected to Odisha Assembly five times — twice on a Janata Dal ticket and thrice with the BJP ticket. In the Janata Dal government led by Biju Patnaik from 1990 to 1995, the former Jan Sangh held the portfolio of food and civil supplies and cooperation.

Known as crusader against injustice and corruption, Mr Harichandan is also a dramatist of repute. His has penned many plays that have been enacted at various places, drawing huge crowds. Some of the important literary works include Maru Bataas, Rana Pratap, Sesha Jhalak, Asta Sikha and Manasi.

