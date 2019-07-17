Cricket World Cup 2019

Errum Manzil: Telangana High Court to hear government today

The counsel said that the list of about 165 structures to be protected was prepared by the Urban Act Commission comprising eminent personalities.
Errum Manzil
 Errum Manzil

Hyderabad: The petitioners have completed their arguments in the seven PILs challenging the government’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil and the Telangana High Court said it would hear government’s contention from Wednesday.

Asking additional adv-ocate-general J. Rama-chandra Rao to file counters to the PILs, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ragha-vendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther said that counsels of the petitioners would be given an opportunity to respond.

 

Continuing the arguments from Monday, Mr Nirup Reddy, counsel for journalist Pasham Yadagiri, said that deletion of Regulation No.13 of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority Zoning Regulations 1981 was a malicious move of state government to demolish Errum Manzil. The deleted regulation provides a scheme of identification of conservation and heritage and historical buildings. The counsel said that the list of about 165 structures to be protected was prepared by the Urban Act Commission comprising eminent personalities. This was negated by GO 183 issued in 2015 to delete the regulation. He said that there were only six heritage structures in the list at present against 132 earlier.

