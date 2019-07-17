Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2019 BJP MP raises in RS ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MP raises in RS issue of alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

ANI
Published Jul 17, 2019, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 8:24 pm IST
He urged Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said if a woman is misbehaved with and employees are not paid, it was the responsibility of the MPs to protect the freedom of speech. (Photo: ANI)
 Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said if a woman is misbehaved with and employees are not paid, it was the responsibility of the MPs to protect the freedom of speech. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP MP Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist of a private news channel and urged the Chair to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee of Parliament.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said if a woman is misbehaved with and employees are not paid, it was the responsibility of the MPs to protect the freedom of speech.

 

"We don't want to interfere in the affairs of any private organisation but it is the duty of the parliamentarians to protect Article 19. Sub-Section D of Rule 290 is related to questions on ethics. You have the right to send to Ethics Committee any matter related to ethics if any member was suppressing the voice of the media," said Yadav.

He urged Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee.

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar had earlier tried to raise the issue, but the Chairman didn't allow this after the Congress members objected, saying it was a matter of conflict of interest.

"He can't raise the issue as he himself is the owner of a news channel," said Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

Naidu then ruled that Chandrasekhar should confine himself to the topic for which he had given the Zero Hour notice.
He then demanded to bring a law to ensure that freedom of expression of the people is not curtailed.

Chandrasekhar said that social media platforms amplify and suppress certain views using their complicated algorithm and technology. This curtails freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19 in the Constitution.

"Article 19 (1) of the Constitution protects the freedom of expression of all citizens of this country. More and more of our citizens are moving to social media and having conversations on social media. There is a trend in social media now about the use of algorithms to suppress, deny, amplify or not amplify certain conversations," he said.

He said artificial intelligence is increasing everywhere and, in this background, drew the attention of the House that an "Algorithmic Accountability Bill" has been proposed in the US Senate.

"The algorithms are designed and developed by humans and are not immune from human bias. There is a need for a legal and organisational framework as the technology is running far ahead of our laws and our ability to regulate," he said.

...
Tags: bjp mp, woman journalist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Apart from directing the DG to personally monitor the case, Adityanath also asked the officer to ensure effective action to catch the culprits.

UP: 9 killed in firing over land dispute in Sonbhadra, 2 arrested

It also provides for constituting special courts for the trial of scheduled offences such as human trafficking and cyber terrorism. (Photo: RSTV Screengrab)

Upper House passes NIA (Amendment) Bill; Home Minister assures against its misuse

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules. (Photo: Representational)

Ugandan man held for entering Delhi airport on fake ticket

Fomer Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar. (Photo: File)

Witnesses appear before Delhi court in M J Akbar defamation case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Upper House passes NIA (Amendment) Bill; Home Minister assures against its misuse

It also provides for constituting special courts for the trial of scheduled offences such as human trafficking and cyber terrorism. (Photo: RSTV Screengrab)

Ugandan man held for entering Delhi airport on fake ticket

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules. (Photo: Representational)

2 children dead, 52 ill after drinking contaminated water in UP village

The probe has been ordered in this connection. (Photo: Representational)

ICJ asks Pakistan to reconsider death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Should the involved parties choose to not follow the verdict would ultimately lead to an international loss of image, but no legal implications per se. (Photo: File)

I have no idea about Hafiz Saeed's arrest: G Kishan Reddy

As soon as Reddy arrived in the parliament complex Wednesday, he smiled at the reporters and said: 'I have no idea about Hafiz Saeed's arrest.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham