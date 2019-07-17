Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2019 25 killed in Bihar f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

25 killed in Bihar floods, Opp. slams Nitish Kumar govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jul 17, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Nitish Kumar claimed that heavy rains in Nepal were responsible for the floods in various parts of the state.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: AP)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: AP)

Patna: With the water level rising in Bihar, the flood situation turned worse on Tuesday. According to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, at least 25 people have died due to floods in around 16 districts of the state.

Nitish Kumar, who had earlier conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, claimed that heavy rains in Nepal were responsible for the situation which led to floods in various parts of the state.

 

“The situation has occurred due to heavy rains in Nepal but we are prepared to face the situation. The state government has been closely monitoring the relief and rescue works and will take all necessary measures to compensate for the losses occurred due to flood”, Mr Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar gave the statement while replying to questions raised by Opposition parties in the state Assembly on Tuesday. RJD has been blaming the state government for the flood crisis in Bihar. On Monday, former chief minister Rabri Devi and other Opposition leaders had criticised Nitish Kumar and raised questions on the state government’s preparedness to deal with the situation.

In his reply, Mr Nitish Kumar said that the disaster management department and district officials have been asked to monitor the situation and step up relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed said he has written a letter to the CM seeking assistance for stranded people.

“There are areas where people are not getting enough food material. I was told that in some parts people are also forced to eat rats in order to survive,” Mr Khan told this newspaper.

...
Tags: bihar floods, bihar cm nitish kumar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Another Rs 24,000 unaccounted money was seized from Kunoor sub-register office on Monday evening following a surprise raid led by DVAC DSP Ms. Geetha Lakshmi.

DVAC raids in govt offices in Kovai

Already the Chinese app TikTok has come in for huge criticism for corrupting the youth and leaders of various political parties have called for banning the app in India.

Tiruvarur: 3 undertrials on bail held for taunting cops

Nilgiris collector J. Innocent Divya leads the procession in Ooty on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Organic farming to get boost in Nilgiris

Meetings are being held across the student community regarding the course of action to support the student community at TISS, Hyderabad.

NNU, DU, UOH others express solidarity with tiss students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Vijay Deverakonda slams reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)
 

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days. (Photo: ANI)
 

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Airman C B R Prasad on Monday and received the cheque from him. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

A dharna was staged by the locals outside the police station demanding her release. (Photo: Representational image)
 

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, ‘We have always encouraged students from diverse backgrounds. We nurture them by providing them critical thinking ability.’ (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reject vexatious petitions with heavy cost: Madras high court

Madras high court.

Probe into tiger death: Blade presence puzzles investigators

The carcass of the tiger found at Parson's Valley near Ooty on Sunday. (DC)

Manual scavenging deaths: Tamil Nadu tops list

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 has not been a deterrent as manual scavengers continue to be employed due to the apathy of the general public and lack of proper implementation of the law by the authorities.

Collector turns into security guard at Kancheepuram temple

Kanchi Collector P. Ponnaiah personally checking the pass-holders at the temple entry on Tuesday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Emergency teams at work as rains pour miseries

Motorists and pedestrians wade through the waterlogged road opposite the police control room after sudden rains lashed the city on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham