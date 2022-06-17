  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2022 Former KMC chief, tw ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former KMC chief, two assistant officials face action over salary irregularity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Jun 17, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2022, 12:29 am IST
As part of the action, the KMC will revise the pay slip of Srinivas to recover the salary paid during the suspension
The move comes after a vigilance and enforcement officials’ inquiry into the issue found fault with IAS officer Anurag Jayanthi, the former KMC chief who is currently serving as Rajanna Sircilla collector, then assistant commissioner Malleswari and then manager Vijayanand, on clearing salary to the then suspended official K. Srinivas. (Representational Photo: DC)
 The move comes after a vigilance and enforcement officials’ inquiry into the issue found fault with IAS officer Anurag Jayanthi, the former KMC chief who is currently serving as Rajanna Sircilla collector, then assistant commissioner Malleswari and then manager Vijayanand, on clearing salary to the then suspended official K. Srinivas. (Representational Photo: DC)

Khammam: The municipal commissioner of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), Adarsh Surabi, has been directed to initiate disciplinary action against three senior officials, including a former municipal commissioner, for paying full salary to a senior assistant-cum-revenue inspector during his suspension period.

The move comes after a vigilance and enforcement officials’ inquiry into the issue found fault with IAS officer Anurag Jayanthi, the former KMC chief who is currently serving as Rajanna Sircilla collector, then assistant commissioner Malleswari and then manager Vijayanand, on clearing salary to the then suspended official K. Srinivas.

 

Issuing the order, secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development C. Sudarshan Reddy directed the director of municipal administration, N. Satyanarayana, to take up the issue on priority and sought an action taken report. The order was subsequently passed on to the KMC.

As part of the action, the KMC will revise the pay slip of Srinivas to recover the salary paid during the suspension. As per norms, only 50 per cent of the salary is to be paid during the suspension period.

In a memo, Roc. No. 445449/2022/C2, Satyanarayana, directed the KMC commissioner to furnish the name(s) of the drawing and disbursing officer who processed the salary during Srinivas’ suspension from 23.12.2020 to 22.01.2021.

 

The issue was brought to the notice of the vigilance and enforcement regional director of Warangal by junior assistant Izaaz Pasha, who was not paid when he was suspended for alleged misbehaviour.

Based on Pasha’s complaint, the officials undertook an inquiry in April 2021 and ascertained that Srinivas was paid his full salary of `63,682 during the suspension period, after perusing the suspension order, reinstatement order, appointment of inquiry officer, note files, salary bills, and abstract of the treasury bill register.

During the inquiry, two notices and six letters each were addressed to Jayanthi to depute two officers for explaining the events regarding pay. However, there was no response from the official concerned.

 

Officials found that Srinivas, despite being suspended, signed as the section clerk to claim his salary under a supplementary bill.

...
Tags: khammam municipal corporation (kmc)
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

The officials informed the CM Jagan that they are giving a chance to the passed students to write betterment exams in two subjects. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

No need to feel bad for less pass percentage in SSC, target is quality education: CM

In some states, the protesters turned violent and burnt railway bogies and police vehicles, forcing the police to order lathi-charge and fire teargas to disperse the protesters. (PTI Image)

Trains burnt in Agnipath protest

When the BJP wants to hold a peaceful protest or march, our party leaders are placed under house arrests. But Congress leaders and workers were allowed to run amok in the city, Bandi (in picture) said. — DC Image

Congress, TRS in cahoots, claim BJP leaders

Telangana High Court. (DC)

TS clarifies on AIS postings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC against UP's bulldozer policy

A file photo of the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Fresh challenge in SC over Places of Worship Act 1991

Supreme Court (PTI)

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

India fully supports strong and unified ASEAN: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Prophet issue: Iran pulls down its statement

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other dignitaries during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->