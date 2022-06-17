Damera Rakesh wanted to be a soldier

WARANGAL: The youth shot dead outside the Secunderabad railway station in police firing during protests against short-term Agnipath recruitment in defence services has been identified as Damera Rakesh, a native of Dabirpet in Khanapur mandal under Narsampet constituency of Kurnool district.

Rakesh wanted to serve the nation as a soldier, drawing inspiration from his sister Sangitha, a jawan with the Border Security Force posted at West Bengal.

After completing his graduation at Narsampet, he strove hard to shape himself up for getting selected in the Army. Having learnt from his friends about the new military recruitment policy, Agnipath, Rakesh reached Hyderabad three days ago.

On Friday morning, Rakesh and his friends arrived at Secunderabad railway station to participate in protests against Agnipath. The protest turned violent; leading to the police opening fire following their inability to control violence. Initially, police opened fire in the air but when they still could not control the situation, they fired on protestors. A bullet hit Rakesh and he died on the spot.

Police shifted his body to Gandhi Hospital and after a post-mortem handed it over to his family members.

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy expressed shock and conveyed his condolences to the family members. He went on to accuse Centre of trying to dissolve the Indian military system. The death of Rakesh is nothing but a murder committed by Narendra Modi-led central government, he alleged.

The MLA assured that state government will support and help family members of Rakesh in their hard time.