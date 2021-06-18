Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2021 Telangana keen to co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana keen to co-opt Nadu-Nedu project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 18, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 12:27 am IST
CM Jagan asks officials to render all support to it
CM Jagan of at the review meeting on the Nadu-Nedu progress on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Telangana has embarked on a school infrastructure development project similar to that of the Andhra Pradesh government’s flagship scheme, Nadu Nedu.

After learning that the Andhra Pradesh government has developed an end-to-end encrypted software with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the ongoing school revamp project, the Telangana government sought out TSC to provide software and services to it.

 

TS principal secretary (education) Sandeep Kumar Sultania wrote a letter to principal secretary (school education) B. Rajasekhar, seeking information about the Nadu Nedu programme for a similar project in Telangana. The officials informed the CM of this at review meeting on the Nadu-Nedu progress on Thursday.

TCS had informed TS that a formal ‘no objection’ was required from the AP government to design a project on the lines of Nadu-Nedu, using the same software. Hence, the TS wrote to the AP education department seeking its consent, to which AP responded positively. The Chief Minister said, “if this is for the benefit of our Telugu people, we should provide them all the support they need.”

 

...
Tags: nadu-nedu, andhra pradesh, telangana, school project, tcs, education department, telangana government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


