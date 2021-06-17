Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2021 Kerala HC dismisses ...
Kerala HC dismisses PIL challenging Lakshadweep administration's reform measures

PTI
The court dismissed the plea, observing that the alleged reform measures were at draft stage
The petitioner had alleged that the newly introduced PASA gives powers to the administration to detain a person without any public disclosure for a period of up to one year. (DC file image)
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging the Lakshadweep administrations reform measures including the move to introduce Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR) and the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) in the islands.

The court dismissed the plea, observing that the alleged reform measures were at draft stage.

 

The high court had earlier sought the response of the Central government on the issue.

The PIL was filed by Congress leader K P Noushad Ali.

The petitioner had alleged that the newly introduced PASA gives powers to the administration to detain a person without any public disclosure for a period of up to one year.

