Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2021 India asks Pakistan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India asks Pakistan to review in bill relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav's right to appeal

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2021, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 7:35 pm IST
Jadhav (50), a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism
Kulbhushan Jadhav (50) is a retired Indian Navy officer. (PTI Photo)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav (50) is a retired Indian Navy officer. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India on Thursday asked Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the shortcomings in a bill introduced in the country's national assembly last week providing for the right of appeal to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said the bill has a provision for inviting the municipal court to decide whether any prejudice has been caused to Jadhav on account of the failure to provide consular access in accordance with a verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

 

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the shortcomings in the bill," Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said the municipal court cannot be the arbiter of whether the State has fulfilled its obligation under international law.

Bagchi also called upon the neighbouring country to comply with the judgment of the ICJ in the case relating to Jadhav.

Jadhav (50), a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

Subsequently, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

 

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also grant consular access to India without further delay.

...
Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, kulbhushan jadhav case, kulbhushan jadhav right to appeal, arindam bagchi, right to appeal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Pakistan court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav's case till October 5
Pakistan National Assembly passes bill to give right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav
India failed to appoint lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court informed
Kulbhushan Jadhav must be represented by an Indian lawyer: India

Latest From Nation

The Centre told the bench that CBSE will be adopting 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of Class-X, XI and XII examinations respectively. (PTI Photo)

CBSE's 30:30:40 formula to evaluate Class 12 students gets go ahead from SC

The groom with his two brides at their wedding in Ghanpur village of Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district. (DC Photo)

1 groom, 2 brides: a tribal love story

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The government has taken away the curbs on activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala: Lockdown curbs eased in restricted manner, public transport opens



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi riots: Court orders immediate release of 3 student activists from jail

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi invites world to invest in India, offers what innovators and investors need

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

Centre to provide over 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav's case till October 5

The court also issued notice to the counsel of the Indian High Commission to appear before the court on the next date of hearing. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi police challenge High Court on bail of 3 students

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham