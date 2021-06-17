Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2021 India adds 67,208 fr ...
India adds 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

Published Jun 17, 2021, 10:14 am IST
A net decline of 38,692 cases has been recorded in the caseload in a span of 24 hours
A group of Indians who visited the Taj Mahal monument that was Wednesday reopened to public after the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus gather to get photographed in Agra. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A single day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections were recorded taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

 

The active cases declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent.

As many as 19,31,249 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,52,38,220.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.48 per cent . It has been less than 5 per cent for 10 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.99 per cent.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,84,91,670, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 26,55,19,251 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

