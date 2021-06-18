Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2021 Distribution of Anan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Distribution of Anandaiah’s herbal mix embroiled in political controversies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Opposition party leaders and even the YSRC rebels were allegedly facing obstacles from the ruling party leaders and the police
The MLA assured that the herbal mix will be distributed to over 1.60 lakh families in his constituency. (Representational Image)
 The MLA assured that the herbal mix will be distributed to over 1.60 lakh families in his constituency. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: With the leaders of ruling YSR Congress and opposition parties locking horns during the distribution of Bonigi Anandaiah’s herbal Covid-19 mix at a few places in Chittoor district, the miracle drug once again got embroiled in political controversies.

Opposition party leaders and even the YSRC rebels, who managed to bring the Krishnapatnam medicine and distributing it to the people in their places, were allegedly facing obstacles from the ruling party leaders and the police at every step of distribution.

 

Badi Sudha Yadav, Sarpanch of Pudipatla village alleged that he had a bitter experience when police obstructed him while distributing the Anandaiah’s herbal mix to the people of Pudipatla panchayat, which is a part of Chandragiri constituency, represented by the YSRC Legislator and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

One Ganesh Yadav, a leader from Janasena, also alleged that he too had a bitter experience when the ruling party leaders obstructed him during the distribution of herbal concoction in Palamaner. Not only these two, but also a few other opposition leaders in the district are also alleging that they were being obstructed by politicos in the distribution of herbal medicine.

 

It may be recalled that Chandragiri MLA and YSRC senior leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has taken up the making of Anandaiah’s herbal mix, but he confined its distribution to his constituency only. Now, the concoction is officially being distributed to every household in his constituency. The MLA assured that the herbal mix will be distributed to over 1.60 lakh families in his constituency.

...
Tags: anandaiah, anandaiah herbal medicine covid, covid-19, herbal covid-19 mix
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Related Stories

Flurry of calls for Anandaiah’s herbal medicine
YSRC leaders’ photos on Anandaiah medicine containers lead to rumpus
Foresters dispute Anandaiah’s claim on herbal plants
Anandaiah Covid mix to be given in Sarvepalli from today

Latest From Nation

Police conducting vehicle checks on Vijayawada National Highway at Dilshukhnagar during lockdown hours. (DC Photo)

Lockdown likely to end on June 20 in Telangana

A Cabinet sub-committee on education held a meeting with the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Special committee to submit recommendations on revamping govt schools in Telangana

The food grain purchases by the state have increased by 576 per cent in the seven years since the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the government said. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Telangana sets new record in paddy procurement in Kharif-Rabi seasons

Jindal urban waste management project president M.M. Chari explained about the features of the plant through a power-point presentation. (Representative Image: AFP)

CM Jagan to inaugurate Waste-to-Energy Plant with 15 MW capacity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre to provide over 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi police challenge High Court on bail of 3 students

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham