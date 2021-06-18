Distribution of Anandaiah’s herbal mix embroiled in political controversies

The MLA assured that the herbal mix will be distributed to over 1.60 lakh families in his constituency. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: With the leaders of ruling YSR Congress and opposition parties locking horns during the distribution of Bonigi Anandaiah’s herbal Covid-19 mix at a few places in Chittoor district, the miracle drug once again got embroiled in political controversies.

Opposition party leaders and even the YSRC rebels, who managed to bring the Krishnapatnam medicine and distributing it to the people in their places, were allegedly facing obstacles from the ruling party leaders and the police at every step of distribution.

Badi Sudha Yadav, Sarpanch of Pudipatla village alleged that he had a bitter experience when police obstructed him while distributing the Anandaiah’s herbal mix to the people of Pudipatla panchayat, which is a part of Chandragiri constituency, represented by the YSRC Legislator and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

One Ganesh Yadav, a leader from Janasena, also alleged that he too had a bitter experience when the ruling party leaders obstructed him during the distribution of herbal concoction in Palamaner. Not only these two, but also a few other opposition leaders in the district are also alleging that they were being obstructed by politicos in the distribution of herbal medicine.

It may be recalled that Chandragiri MLA and YSRC senior leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has taken up the making of Anandaiah’s herbal mix, but he confined its distribution to his constituency only. Now, the concoction is officially being distributed to every household in his constituency. The MLA assured that the herbal mix will be distributed to over 1.60 lakh families in his constituency.