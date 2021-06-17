Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2021 Delhi riots: Court o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi riots: Court orders immediate release of 3 student activists from jail

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2021, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 1:33 pm IST
The order came two days after the Delhi High Court granted bail to the three student activists
Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)
 Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday ordered immediate release of student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the north- east Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case.

The order came two days after the Delhi High Court granted bail to Narwal, Kalita and Tanha, who were arrested in May last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

 

The three student activists were not released from the jail on time citing lack of verification details of their addresses and sureties.

The trio is accused of being the ''masterminds'' of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and and more than 200 injured.

...
Tags: anti-caa protests, devangana kalita, natasha narwal, asif iqbal tanha, jamia anti-caa protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The government has taken away the curbs on activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala: Lockdown curbs eased in restricted manner, public transport opens

he state police chief also directed to intensify patrolling near such establishments to ensure the following of COVID protocols. (Photo: PTI)

Liquor shops witness long queues after lockdown curbs ease in Kerala

On receiving a complaint that water body was being destroyed by dumping of waste and sewage and encroachment, the NGT had directed the Urban Development Department of Telangana and the State PCB to look into the matter. (Image credit : Twitter/@arvindkumar_ias)

NGT says no improvement in Telangana's historic lake, warns of coercive measures



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBSE to declare class 12th results by July 31

The board has decided to declare the results for class 12th by July 31, 2021. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

Centre to provide over 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

A group of Indians who visited the Taj Mahal monument that was Wednesday reopened to public after the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus gather to get photographed in Agra. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi invites world to invest in India, offers what innovators and investors need

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

Pakistan court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav's case till October 5

The court also issued notice to the counsel of the Indian High Commission to appear before the court on the next date of hearing. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham