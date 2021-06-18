CM Jagan to inaugurate Waste-to-Energy Plant with 15 MW capacity

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant with 15MW capacity in Guntur would start its operations by next month. Only 10 per cent of the works for the plant was completed during the term of the Telugu Desam government, but the YSRC gave top priority to the completion of the works, he said on Thursday.

Satyanarayana said two waste-to-energy plants were under construction, one in Guntur and the other in Visakhapatnam.

The minister inspected the Jindal plant at Obulanaidupalem on the outskirts of Guntur city and reviewed the progress of the works. Jindal urban waste management project president M.M. Chari explained about the features of the plant through a power-point presentation.

He said that 100 per cent of the works of machinery installation and plant had been completed and what remained to be done was to give connectivity to the electricity sub-station. There is a need for water supply to the plant and they are ready to launch the plant in 20 days if connectivity is provided, he added.

The minister asked the officials to complete power connectivity works and further the installation of water pipelines in a week’s time. He asked the Swachchandra Corporation to hold a meeting with the municipalities to collect waste from houses through segregation methods and reach the same to the waste-to-energy plant.

The TD government had signed an MoU with Jindal in 2016 to complete the plant in 18 months. But only 10 per cent of the works were completed before the YSRC came to power in 2019. The present government is giving priority for completion of the plant, he said.

Satyanarayana said besides Guntur, another waste-to-energy Plant is coming up in Visakhapatnam. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the Guntur plant in July.

The minister said waste would be collected from Guntur, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chilakaluripet, Sattenapalli, Mangalagiri, Narasaraopet, Ponnur and Tadepalli for the Guntur plant. The plant would generate 15MW power and the government would purchase this from the plant.

He affirmed that there will be no adverse impact on the people’s health due to the operations of the plant. The waste collected from houses in the villages in a 5km radius would be taken to the plant.

The minister said steps would be taken for restart of the stalled underground drainage works in Guntur city.

Guntur Mayor Kavati Sivanaga Manohar Naidu, MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Maddali Giridhar and Dr Gopireddy Srinivas Reddyand Guntur collector Vivek Yadav were among the officials who participated in the programme.