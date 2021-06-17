CBSE to declare class 12th results by July 31

The board has decided to declare the results for class 12th by July 31, 2021. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) panel on Thursday submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding grades or marks for class 12th examinations before the Supreme Court. The board has decided to declare the results for class 12th by July 31, 2021.

The 13-member panel, set up by the board, submitted its report after the board examinations of class 12th and class 10th were declared cancelled in the view of the ongoing pandemic.

As per the criteria, the results for class 12th will be decided on the basis of performance in class 10th, which will hold 30% weightage in the total marks, performance in class 11th, holding 30% weightage, and performance in class 12th, which will have 40% weightage in the total marks.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the apex court that there may be a moderation committee to "look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools to put all students" as far as the awarding of final marks for class 12th is concerned.

He further added that each school has to form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations which would be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE.

Venugopal also said that those students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations as and when the covid situation in the country gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.

The attorney general also added that for students of class 10th & 11th, marks obtained in best of three from five examination papers in term exams will be considered. However, for class 12th, marks obtained in unit exams, term exams, and practicals will be taken into account.

For class 10, the schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30.

The CBSE had already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in tests or exams throughout the year.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic test/unit test (10 marks), half-yearly exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks).