Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2021 Cabinet approves hik ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet approves hike in DAP fertiliser subsidy by Rs 700 per bag

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2021, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 1:25 am IST
The hike is part of the government's effort to ensure that farmers gets the key soil nutrient at old rates despite rise in global prices
Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Cabinet has approved increasing the subsidy amount for DAP fertiliser for the benefits of farmers. (Photo:PTI)
 Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Cabinet has approved increasing the subsidy amount for DAP fertiliser for the benefits of farmers. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 700 per bag hike in subsidy for DAP fertiliser and the increase will result in an additional cost of Rs 14,775 crore to the exchequer.

The hike is part of the government's effort to ensure that farmers gets the key soil nutrient at old rates despite rise in global prices.

 

After urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser is the most widely one in the country.

Last month, the Centre decided to increase subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing the media, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Cabinet has approved increasing the subsidy amount for DAP fertiliser for the benefits of farmers.

"Farmers will continue to get DAP at the old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag," he said.

 

One bag has 50 kilograms of the fertiliser.

According to him, the subsidy for DAP fertiliser has been increased to Rs 1,200 per bag from Rs 500 per bag to provide relief to farmers.

The minister also said the additional subsidy burden on the exchequer will be Rs 14,775 crore.

Last year, the actual price of DAP was Rs 1,700 per bag, on which the central government was giving a subsidy of Rs 500. The companies were therefore selling the fertiliser to farmers for Rs 1,200 per bag.

With rise in global prices, the actual price of DAP reached Rs 2,400 per bag. In order to ensure that the farmers get DAP at the old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag, the Centre has decided to increase the subsidy to Rs 1,200 per bag.

 

Mandaviya said that in the case of urea, the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) is fixed while the subsidy amount keeps changing. On an average, he said the government is providing Rs 900 per bag subsidy on urea.

However, he said the government provides a fixed amount of subsidy on non-urea fertilisers, including DAP.

...
Tags: mansukh mandaviya, dap fertiliser, farmers, subsidy, di-ammonium phosphate (dap), fertiliser
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) via video conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Rajnath for freedom of navigation in South China Sea

Around 326 candidates have been short-listed for the interview based on the marks obtained by them in the main written exam which was held from December 14 to December 20, last year. — Representational image/DC

High Court puts APPSC Group-1 interviews on hold

A parliamentary standing committee recently called for stringent action other than denial of vigilance clearance against the officers who failed to submit their returns. It has also recommended the DoPT and the CVC to increase surveillance on such officials. — Representational image/By arrangement

14 IAS officers from Telugu states fail to submit annual immovable property returns

Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued show cause notices to Ravi Gupta. (DC Photo)

Appointment of APPs: HC issues show cause to Telangana home secretary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi invites world to invest in India, offers what innovators and investors need

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

Pakistan court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav's case till October 5

The court also issued notice to the counsel of the Indian High Commission to appear before the court on the next date of hearing. (Photo: PTI/File)

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham