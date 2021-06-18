Nation Politics 17 Jun 2021 BJP will register a ...
BJP will register a thumping victory in 2023 Telangana elections, says Etala Rajendar

Rajendar participated in a programme organised at Katrapally during which a large number of his followers and leaders from the TRS joined
Former minister Etala Rajendar receiving a grand welcome from his supporters in Katrapally village of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district on Thursday. (DC Photo)
Karimnagar: The BJP will register a thumping victory in not only the Huzurabad Assembly constituency byelection but also in the 2023 state elections and will form government, said former minister Etala Rajendar here on Thursday.

His supporters and party cadre gave Rajendar  agrand welcome upon his first visit to the Huzurabad constituency after joining the BJP. Earlier, Rajendar paid floral tribute at the Martyrs statue at Rangadhampally in Siddipet district.

 

Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, Swamy Goud, former Legislative Council chairperson, former MP G. Vivek Venkataswamy, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy were among those who accompanied Rajendar.

Rajendar participated in a programme organised at Katrapally during which a large number of his followers and leaders from the TRS joined the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendar said that the dreams and aspirations of the Telangana movement were not fulfilled even after achieving statehood. People who belong to the Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and minority communities were betrayed and were lagging behind in the newly formed Telangana under the TRS government, he said.

 

By taking the support of these communities, the BJP will lead a movement for self-respect and teach the TRS a befitting lesson, Rajendar said.

He said he would strive hard to strengthen the BJP from the grassroot levels by visiting every village and division along with party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Elsewhere, TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was also touring Huzurabad constituency. When his convoy reached Jammikunta town, Rajendar’s supporters along with BJP cadres who were waiting for the former minister mistook it for Rajendar’s convoy and started raising slogans of “Jai Etala” and “Jai BJP.”

 

On realising that it was not Rajendar’s convoy but that of Rajeshwar Reddy, they increased the sloganeering. However, the Rajeshwar Reddy convoy passed the spot without incident.

