85th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

354,755

594

Recovered

187,552

10,200

Deaths

11,921

377

Maharashtra113445578515537 Tamil Nadu4801926782528 Delhi44688165001837 Gujarat24648170901534 Uttar Pradesh145988904435 Rajasthan132169962308 West Bengal119096028495 Madhya Pradesh110838152476 Haryana82723748118 Karnataka7530445694 Bihar6810457139 Andhra Pradesh6720351388 Telangana54063027191 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 US, Russia and EU ur ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US, Russia and EU urge India, China to apply restraint and engage in dialogue

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 17, 2020, 10:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 10:56 pm IST
The United States also said it was closely monitoring the situation.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: The United States on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the situation on the Sino-Indian border and supported the peaceful resolution of the border issue between the two neighbours, while Russia too welcomed the joint efforts by India and China towards de-escalation. Britain urged both Asian giants to engage in dialogue, observing that violence was in no one’s interest. The European Union (EU) called on both sides to exercise restraint and engage in de-escalation.    

While the United States said it was  closely monitoring the situation, a US State department official was cited by reports as also offering condolences on behalf of the United States to the families of the Indian soldiers who died in the clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector on Monday night.

 

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov  said his country welcomes the joint efforts by New Delhi and Beijing for de-escalation of tensions on the line of actual control (LAC). “It has already been announced that the military representatives of India and China have made contact. They are discussing measures to de-escalate. We welcome this,” he told the Russian media.

Meanwhile in New Delhi, a British High Commission spokesperson said: "Clearly these are concerning reports. We encourage China and India to engage in dialogue on issues relating to the border- violence is in no-one's interest."

EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, said, “In light of recent worrying developments along the Line of Actual Control between India and China, we encourage both sides to show restraint and to engage in military de-escalation, as well as to continue the dialogue. This is crucial for building trust and reaching a peaceful solution which is essential to preserving peace and stability in the region.”

...
Tags: ladakh standoff, indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, galwan valley


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh cow fed ‘explosive-mixed’ food, seriously injured

Col Babu's wife paying her last respects. (PTI)

Galwan valley clash: At least 76 Indian soldiers suffered injuries, say sources

Exernal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

Galwan valley clashes will seriously impact India-China ties: S Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Representational image (AFP)

Madrasa student from UP makes Nanjangud nervous after Jubilant experience



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Galwan valley clashes will seriously impact India-China ties: S Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Exernal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

Galwan valley clash: At least 76 Indian soldiers suffered injuries, say sources

Col Babu's wife paying her last respects. (PTI)

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Beijing talks peace while media steps up propaganda

Video Screengrab.

If not for Chinese provocation, our soldiers would be alive: India

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham