TRS govt to ask farmers to give up Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: To reduce the financial burden caused by Rythu Bandhu scheme on the state exchequer, the TRS government has decided to launch a “Give it up” campaign, encouraging farmers to forego the financial assistance being provided by the government under the scheme.

After launching the scheme in 2018 by providing Rs 4,000 per acre to each farmer without any ceiling on the number of acres held by each farmer, the state government enhanced the amount to Rs 5,000 per acre.

The scheme is, however, causing a huge burden on the state exchequer. This has led to suggestions within official circles that the state government extend Rythu Bandhu only to farmers holding lands up to a certain limit. However, as such a ceiling may invite criticism, the state government is said to have instead decided to vigorously pursue the give up Rythu Bandhu campaign.

The state government’s intention is evident from the latest guidelines issued by the state government on Tuesday for implementation of Rythu Bandhu during this monsoon season. The new guidelines make it clear that Rythu Bandhu will be given on priority to those farmers who own a lesser extent of land.

According to the new guidelines, officials must give wide publicity to the ‘Give it up’ campaign, encouraging farmers to give up the financial assistance being provided by the state government under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Farmers giving up the scheme must fill an application and submit it to Agricultural Extension officers or Mandal Agricultural Officer. The amount thus saved will be transferred to Telangana State Rythu Bandhu Samithi for farmers’ welfare.

The new guidelines stipulate that fresh pattadars will be considered for Rythu Bandhu from next financial year. Eligible persons will be identified based on data obtained from the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) for the current fiscal.

As per the new guidelines, `5,000 per acre per season will be given to more than 60 lakh farmers in the state during the current financial year. In addition to the pattadar farmers, the scheme will be extended to pattadars of RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) and also 621 pattadars/enjoyers of endowment lands belonging to Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple in Kasulapally hamlet of Palitham village in Peddapalli district.

The government has constituted a state-level monitoring committee chaired by agriculture secretary B. Janardhan Reddy to review and monitor implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme. To resolve their issues, farmers can approach grievance redressal cells to be established in the mandal, district and state levels.

As per the new guidelines, audit of the scheme will be conducted by relevant authorities including the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).