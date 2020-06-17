Scare in Karnataka's power corridor as Vikas Soudha employee is COVID positive

BENGALURU: Karnataka's power house has under the COVID-19 cloud, as an employee at the Vikasa Soudha tested positive for Corona on Tuesday.

The staff is identified as a stenographer working in the Department of Food and Civil Supplies. Vikasa Soudha is located adjacent to Vidhana Soudha and has more than 5,000 staff working in various departments.

As soon as the results of the employee came out positive, she was shifted to Victoria Hospital for treatment. The first floor of Vikasa Soudha where her office was located has been sealed down.

Officials working at Vikasa Soudha have demanded that all the staff be tested for coronavirus and ban the entry of public for a few days. The infected patient reported to duty on Tuesday and other staff are now worried as any spread would halt the work of various departments.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BBMP chief health officer Vijayendra BK said, "The source of infection of the patient is yet to be traced. The patient was working on the first floor and the whole floor will be sanitised and will be opened to use only after 24 hours."

He maintained that BBMP officials are inquiring the contacts of the staff and her travel history to find out the source of infection.

In a shocking development, sources said that among the 47 fresh cases from Bengaluru, three nurses working in the dedicated COVID-19 unit at Victoria Hospital have also tested positive. However, Vijayendra did not confirm this.

Further an Assistant Sub Inspector attached to the VV Puram traffic police station has succumbed to COVID-19. Police sources maintained that the cop, who was on leave, was suffering from fever and died. His samples were taken for test and the results came out positive. A cop attached to Samapangiramanagar is also among the ones who has tested positive.

A 45-year-old male from Anandpuram slum pocket, located near KR Market, has also tested positive. As the slum is densely populated, health officials are taking care to stop any spread.

Among the 47 fresh cases, 14 had a history of Influenza like Illness. Also the number of patients being treated in the ICU is on the rise. There were 17 cases in ICU on Monday, which jumped to 35 by Tuesday evening. City has a total of 772 cases, of which 372 are active.

The state also reported seven new deaths, of which five were from Bengaluru and one each from Ramanagar and Bidar. All the five deaths from Bengaluru were over the age of 60.