Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 PM to hold all-party ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM to hold all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

 

"In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," the PMO tweeted.

Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh Galwan valley.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the prime minister to share the truth of the India-China face-off, saying the entire country is standing behind him.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers ...We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's bravehearts," he wrote  on Twitter.

...
Tags: prime minister, pm narendra modi, pm modi, all-party meet, virtual meet, india-china border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


