Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 PM Modi pays tribute ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting reply

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 4:11 pm IST
Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh will not go in vain.

In his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus, he also said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

 

For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important, he said.

Modi said India has always tried that differences do not become disputes. Later, the prime minister and those attending the meeting observed silence of a few minutes as a mark of respect for the slain soldiers.

Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, ladakh border, indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, ladakh standoff


