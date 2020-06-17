Negative covid test doesn't mean you are immune from virus: Doctors

Hyderabad: Doctors state that those who have tested negative once are not immune from the virus will not infecting them. Testing negative also means that the viral load if present is not enough to certify in the tests.

A senior doctor explained, “If a person tested negative today, it does not mean that after exposure to a positive patient the chances of infection are completely ruled out. The virus is expected to pass through maximum people and if immunity is developed, it can be only through anti-body testing which is not being done.”

Telangana has carried out 44,431 tests since March and about 1,251 samples were collected, of which 213 are positive on Tuesday.

The number of samples collected and tested is finally out showing that the government is under tremendous pressure to bring out the number in the public domain. This also shows that Telangana is the only state in the country whose testing is extremely low.

The much vaulted 50,000 tests will only give a sketchy view of how the virus has affected the state, stated senior doctors.

The total number of cases are now 5,406. Negative cases in the state are 39,025.

There are only 2,188 active cases in the state and about 3,027 people have been discharged, of which 261 are on Tuesday alone. Does this mean that all the 213 cases which tested positive on Tuesday were only mild cases, questioned senior doctors.

Four people have died and the total number of deaths in Telangana from Coronavirus is now 191.