84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 Modi to CMs: Focus o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi to CMs: Focus on lives, livelihood and health infra as India gets back on track

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 17, 2020, 2:42 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 2:42 am IST
If social distancing rules were followed, the economy can be revived with minimum losses: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference with CMs.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference with CMs.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several chief ministers on Tuesday on the post-Unlock 1.0 situation and plan the road ahead. This was his first interaction with CMs after the “unlockdown” began. He said it was time to focus on lives and livelihoods, boost health infrastructure, and improve testing and tracing.

Speaking on strategies to combat the pandemic, Modi said the more its progress was arrested, the more the economy would revive. The CMs gave feedback on the ground situation in the states.

 

The PM said the past two weeks’ “unlocking” showed if social distancing rules were followed, the economy can be revived with minimum losses. “Several green shoots in the economy ae visible, which are encouraging us to forge ahead,” Mr Modi added.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first part of a two-day interaction. The CMs of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal, Goa and some northeastern states were among those who attended. Mr Modi will meet the CMs of the remaining states on Wednesday.

With COVID-19 deaths in India nearing 10,000, Modi said the country had among the lowest number of casualties. “We have tried to save each and every life; the recovery rate is now over 50 per cent. Despite the huge population, the pandemic couldn’t have much negative impact compared to several developed nations,” the PM said.

...
