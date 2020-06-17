84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 KP Oli has done irre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KP Oli has done irreparable damage to India-Nepal ties: Dr Karan Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jun 17, 2020, 4:53 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 5:05 am IST
Dr Singh used to be highly influential in the Indo-Nepal relationship during the UPA regime.
File image of Dr Karan Singh. (PTI)
 File image of Dr Karan Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's act of “unilaterally” amending the map of his country by including Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in India's Uttarakhand has caused “irreparable damage” to Indo-Nepal ties which no Nepalese leader can undo in future, senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh has said.

Dr Singh used to be highly influential in the Indo-Nepal relationship during the UPA regime and still holds clout in the Himalayan country. Dr Singh is also the perfect example of what is termed as “roti-beti ka rishta” between the two countries. This is because his wife is from Nepal's reputed Rana family and the erstwhile Jammu Kashmir royal has invested a lot in the relationship between the two countries.

 

Upset with the present scenario, hardening of positions and tough posturing by Nepal, Dr Singh, in an interview to this paper, said there were mistakes by both sides but Nepal will be at a bigger loss and it should have first talked to India before taking this harsh step of amending the map.

“The two countries are closely associated. There is free movement of goods and people. About 40,000 Nepalese soldiers are serving in Indian armed forces. Their diplomats and civil servants train with ours. Many Nepalese freely work and study in India and are grossly dependent on India. So, this confrontation will have its repercussions. We looked at Nepal as an ally and they have rudely thrown this (amendment) on our face. This is not the correct way. Map doesn’t change things and realities on ground,” Dr Singh added.

While terming Oli’s move as “irreversible confrontational posture”, the former Cabinet minister and the ex-ambassador of India to United States said that it was a big diplomatic lapse by India too as the foreign ministry failed to engage with leadership in Kathmandu in time to avoid this situation. He said the delay on Indian part has led to an embarrassing situation for the country.

“Mistakes have been made by both sides. On the Indian side there were delays -- PM Narendra Modi could have spoken to PM Oli on the hotline when they (Nepal) were raising this matter in November. We knew of Oli’s political moves. India should have acted in time. There could have been talks. But now there is full stop. Now politically the situation is embarrassing,” he said adding this situation was building up since 2015 after the economic blockade by India.

“I see a long deadlock and muddied relations. Even if people to people relations remain same, country to country relations have gone sour. We need to let the shock wear off before we take the next step. We are upset, they are triumphant. We do not have to see what Oli has done, but see what we have not done. For India-Nepal relations, all I can say now is `Mujh se pehli si muhabbat mere mehboob na maang’ ” said Dr Singh while quoting poet Faiz to sum up the scenario.

...
Tags: karan singh, india-nepal relations, kalapani dispute, nepal map


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

India summons Pakistan Charge d’Affaires, protests illegal detention of its officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference with CMs.

Modi to CMs: Focus on lives, livelihood and health infra as India gets back on track

Representational image.

Dexamethasone could be the miracle drug to reduce COVID-19 mortality rate

Representational image.

If not for Chinese provocation, our soldiers would be alive: India



