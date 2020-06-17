84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 India summons Pakist ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India summons Pakistan Charge d’Affaires, protests illegal detention of its officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 17, 2020, 4:13 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 4:13 am IST
The Pakistani action is seen as retaliation after two Pakistan officials were asked to leave India last month.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: Confirming that its two High Commission officials suffered grievous injuries while being tortured and physically assaulted during their illegal custody by Pakistani security agencies on Monday in Islamabad, India on Tuesday summoned Pakistani Charge d’Affaires Syed Haidar Shah for the second time in two days and lodged a strong protest with Pakistan, telling it that Pakistani agencies had threatened to harm more officials of the Indian High Commission.

New Delhi also condemned Islamabad for its action of torturing and coercing the officials to accept false charges against them and rejected “the attempt by Pakistani authorities to levy false accusations and concocted charges on the officials of the High Commission”. 

 

The Pakistani action by its spy agency ISI is seen as retaliation by Islamabad after two Pakistan High Commission officials were asked to leave India late last month after being caught carrying out espionage activities.

In a day-long drama on Monday, the two Indian High Commission staffers, who had gone missing while on official duties on Monday morning, were released late on Monday evening and handed back to the Indian High Commission after claims by the Pakistani police that they were involved in a road accident or hit-and-run case. An FIR filed against them by the Pakistani Police mentioned that they caused injuries to a person and were also in possession of fake currency worth Rs 10,000.

In its statement, New Delhi said, “The Charge d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan, Mr Haider Shah, was summoned today and a strong protest lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies. Two officials of the Indian High Commission were forcibly abducted by Pakistani agencies on 15 June 2020 and kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours. The two Indian officials were subjected to interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries to them. They were video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges. The vehicle of the High Commission, in which they were travelling, was extensively damaged. ... The attempt by Pakistani authorities to levy false accusations and concocted charges on the officials of the High Commission is rejected in entirety”.

The MEA added, “Our grave concerns at the fact that the Pakistan agencies threatened to physically harm more officials of the Indian Mission have been shared. It has been highlighted that Pakistan is responsible for the safety and security of the Indian High Commission, its officials, staff members, their families and properties.”

Pointing out that its two officials were released on Monday evening “only after strong intervention” by New Delhi, the MEA further said that the Government of India strongly condemned and deplored the action of the Pakistani authorities.

"This premeditated, grave and provocative action on the part of the Pakistani authorities, preceded by intensified surveillance, harassment and intimidation of High Commission personnel over the past several days, was designed to obstruct and disrupt the normal functioning of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.”

India also alleged that Pakistan's actions violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, the ‘Code of Conduct for treatment of Diplomatic / Consular personnel in India and Pakistan signed in 1992 and reaffirmed by both sides in March 2018, and also all established norms and practices of diplomatic conduct. 

"Such continued unilateral actions by Pakistan, aimed at escalating tensions, will not succeed in diverting attention from the core issue of Pakistan’s continued hostile activities and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism against India," the MEA said.

...
Tags: pakistan high commission delhi, indian high commission in pakistan, india-pakistan bilateral ties, inter services intelligence, union ministry of external affairs


Latest From Nation

File image of Dr Karan Singh. (PTI)

KP Oli has done irreparable damage to India-Nepal ties: Dr Karan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference with CMs.

Modi to CMs: Focus on lives, livelihood and health infra as India gets back on track

Representational image.

Dexamethasone could be the miracle drug to reduce COVID-19 mortality rate

Representational image.

If not for Chinese provocation, our soldiers would be alive: India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu martyred in Galwan Valley clash with China

Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on Monday night. PTI photo

If not for Chinese provocation, our soldiers would be alive: India

Representational image.

Dexamethasone could be the miracle drug to reduce COVID-19 mortality rate

Representational image.

20 Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley clash with China

Representational image.

Modi to CMs: Focus on lives, livelihood and health infra as India gets back on track

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference with CMs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham