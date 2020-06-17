85th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

354,755

594

Recovered

187,552

10,200

Deaths

11,921

377

Maharashtra113445578515537 Tamil Nadu4801926782528 Delhi44688165001837 Gujarat24648170901534 Uttar Pradesh145988904435 Rajasthan132169962308 West Bengal119096028495 Madhya Pradesh110838152476 Haryana82723748118 Karnataka7530445694 Bihar6810457139 Andhra Pradesh6720351388 Telangana54063027191 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 Galwan valley clashe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Galwan valley clashes will seriously impact India-China ties: S Jaishankar to Wang Yi

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 17, 2020, 9:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 10:06 pm IST
Later, both India and China issued statements saying they have agreed to de-escalate of the situation on the ground.
Exernal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)
 Exernal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the unprecedented clash in Galwan Valley was “pre-meditated, planned action” against Indian soldiers that will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. He asked China to take corrective steps during a phone conversation in which both the countries accused the troops of the other side of provoking and initiating the clash.

Later, both India and China issued statements saying they have agreed to de-escalate of the situation on the ground.

 

During his phone conversation with Wang, Jaishankar reportedly said that the Chinese troops “sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley” on the Indian side of the LAC, thereby trying to change the status quo, adding that after this became a dispute, the Chinese troops took “pre-meditated and planned action” against Indian soldiers that resulted in violence and casualties.

But the Chinese foreign minister reportedly hit back, accusing Indian troops of first attacking the Chinese PLA and demanded that the Indian side “conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, severely punish those responsible, and strictly control the (Indian) frontline troops”. Wang also warned New Delhi “not to underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty”.

Eventually, both the foreign ministers agreed that the situation would be handled in a “responsible manner” and to implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely”, adding that “neither side would take any action to escalate matters”.

In a statement, New Delhi said, “The external affairs minister (EAM Jaishankar)... conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020... the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo.”

The MEA added, “The EAM underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps... At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols.”

In its version of the conversation, the Chinese foreign ministry stated, “Wang Yi said that on the evening of June 15, the Indian front-line frontier troops brazenly broke the consensus reached at the two sides’ military chiefs (senior commanders) meeting. When the situation on the ground in the Galwan Valley had already eased, they once again deliberately provoked and even violently attacked officers and soldiers of the Chinese side... This led to violent physical confrontations resulting in injuries and deaths. This adventurous act of the Indian Army is a serious violation of the agreements reached between the two countries on the border issue and a grave breach of the basic norms of international relations.”

Beijing further said, “Again, China expresses its strong protest to the Indian side. We demand that the Indian side conduct a thorough investigation… and immediately cease all provocative actions to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The Indian side must not misjudge the current situation and must not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.”
The Chinese foreign ministry also said, “Wang Yi stressed that... mutual respect and support between the two sides is the right way to go; mutual suspicion and friction go against the fundamental aspirations of the two peoples. The two sides should in accordance with the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, step up communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation… The two sides agreed to... de-escalation of the situation on the ground.”

...
Tags: indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, s jaishankar, wang yi, ladakh standoff, galwan valley


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

US, Russia and EU urge India, China to apply restraint and engage in dialogue

Representational image (AFP)

Madrasa student from UP makes Nanjangud nervous after Jubilant experience

Bengaluru-Police personal felectitate by flower pettals for the police constable who recovered from corona virus at victoria hospital in Bengaluru on wednesday. Photo Satish.B

Bengaluru: Fear grips police force as nine cops test positive for COVID-19 in one day

File image of external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar and Wang talk as China says both agreed to deal fairly with situation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US, Russia and EU urge India, China to apply restraint and engage in dialogue

Representational image. (PTI)

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Beijing talks peace while media steps up propaganda

Video Screengrab.

If not for Chinese provocation, our soldiers would be alive: India

Representational image.

Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu martyred in Galwan Valley clash with China

Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on Monday night. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham