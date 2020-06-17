85th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

354,755

594

Recovered

187,552

10,200

Deaths

11,921

377

Maharashtra113445578515537 Tamil Nadu4801926782528 Delhi44688165001837 Gujarat24648170901534 Uttar Pradesh145988904435 Rajasthan132169962308 West Bengal119096028495 Madhya Pradesh110838152476 Haryana82723748118 Karnataka7530445694 Bihar6810457139 Andhra Pradesh6720351388 Telangana54063027191 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 Galwan valley clash: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Galwan valley clash: At least 76 Indian soldiers suffered injuries, say sources

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PAWAN BALI
Published Jun 17, 2020, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 11:33 pm IST
According to sources, about 18 injured soldiers are admitted to the military hospital in Leh.
Col Babu's wife paying her last respects. (PTI)
 Col Babu's wife paying her last respects. (PTI)

New Delhi: At least 76 Indian soldiers were injured, apart from the 20 soldiers who were killed during the bloody clash with Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley on Monday night.

According to sources, about 18 injured soldiers are admitted to the military hospital in Leh. Out of these, four were initially critical but are now stable. Another 58 soldiers also suffered injuries but sources said that they are likely to get better soon and may even join their units this week itself. There are unconfirmed reports of some soldiers still missing but there is no official word on it yet.

 

A meeting between the Major Generals of the Indian and Chinese Army was again held on Wednesday at Galwan. However the talks were inconclusive and no decision could be reached on disengagement and other issues.

While the armed forces have been given freedom to act according to circumstances in the face of aggression by the Chinese, India is looking to change the rules of engagement with Chinese troops at the LAC under which Indian soldiers are currently instructed not to fire.

India has put the Air Force in forward bases, Navy and Army on high alert. Sources said that Indian Army has also cancelled all leaves of its soldiers. The whole Line of Actual Control is tense with Indian forces ready for any eventuality, sources said.  

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Ladakh border situation in a meeting at South Block that was attended by CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

On Monday night, despite both sides agreeing to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese soldiers attacked Indian troops with sticks, barbed wires, iron rods and stones. The Indian soldiers were outnumbered, sources said.

The clash began when a party led by 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu had gone to ask the Chinese to remove a tent at Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan area which is at a height of 14,000 feet, and within Indian territory.  

However, there was an argument and Indian soldiers were surrounded by Chinese troops who were in large numbers and attacked. The Chinese soldiers were well prepared and were wearing protective gear. Reinforcements from both the sides too joined in.

In the fight, many Indian soldiers were either pushed or they slipped from the narrow slope and fell into the icy cold Galwan river and could be rescued only on Tuesday morning. Many died due to extreme cold and hypothermia. Some also fell on the rocks.

There were casualties on the Chinese side as well. However, the Chinese government has not officially commented on it. US intelligence reports said there may be 35 Chinese casualties. “We cannot authenticate how many Chinese soldiers were killed. But they too have many casualties,” said an official.  

...
Tags: ladakh standoff, galwan valley, indo-sino border, indo-sino ties


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh cow fed ‘explosive-mixed’ food, seriously injured

Representational image. (PTI)

US, Russia and EU urge India, China to apply restraint and engage in dialogue

Exernal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

Galwan valley clashes will seriously impact India-China ties: S Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Representational image (AFP)

Madrasa student from UP makes Nanjangud nervous after Jubilant experience



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Galwan valley clashes will seriously impact India-China ties: S Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Exernal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

US, Russia and EU urge India, China to apply restraint and engage in dialogue

Representational image. (PTI)

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Beijing talks peace while media steps up propaganda

Video Screengrab.

If not for Chinese provocation, our soldiers would be alive: India

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham