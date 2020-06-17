84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Dexamethasone could be the miracle drug to reduce COVID-19 mortality rate

DECCAN CHRONICLE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jun 17, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Earlier, several other measures such as convalescent plasma therapy were tried to save lives but none have been found to be as effective.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: For countries battling high mortality rate due to the coronavirus pandemic, steroid Dexamethasone can be a boon, as researchers in England have claimed that it can reduce COVID-19 deaths by one-third in severely ill hospitalised patients. This is the first evidence that a drug can improve the survival rate. Earlier, several other measures such as convalescent plasma therapy were tried to save lives but none have been found to be as effective.

The chief investigators of the randomised evaluation of COVID -19 therapy (recovery) trial said low-cost Dexamethasone reduces death by up to one-third in hospitalised patients with severe respiratory complications. Dexamethasone reduces inflammation and lowers the body's immune response and is used with other drugs to treat different types of cancer:

 

“Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19. This is an extremely welcome result. The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so Dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients. Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide,” said Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases in the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, and one of the Chief Investigators for the trial.

Dr Ashish K Jha, director of Harvard Global Health Institute, said: “One feature of COVID is that while some folks have mild disease, others get very, very sick. We think the immune response is a major component of why some folks get so sick. Dexamethasone is a steroid that blocks/mediates the immune response. It’s cheap and widely available.”

Till Tuesday morning, India had reported 3,43,091 cases and 9,900 deaths, out of which 10,667 were fresh cases, and 380 new deaths. In the last 24 hours, 10,215 COVID-19 patients were discharged while the total number of cured stands at 1,80,012 patients.

According to health ministry the recovery rate is now 52.47 per cent . Currently, 1,53,178 active cases are under medical supervision. However, as per worldometres.info, there were 3,44,788 cases by late Tuesday evening and 9,926 deaths.

...
