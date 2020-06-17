85th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

354,755

594

Recovered

187,552

10,200

Deaths

11,921

377

Maharashtra113445578515537 Tamil Nadu4801926782528 Delhi44688165001837 Gujarat24648170901534 Uttar Pradesh145988904435 Rajasthan132169962308 West Bengal119096028495 Madhya Pradesh110838152476 Haryana82723748118 Karnataka7530445694 Bihar6810457139 Andhra Pradesh6720351388 Telangana54063027191 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2020 Bengaluru: Fear grip ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Fear grips police force as nine cops test positive for COVID-19 in one day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M K ASHOKA
Published Jun 17, 2020, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2020, 7:20 pm IST
Meanwhile, personnel of the Hennur police station lined up at the Victoria hospital to welcome a colleague who made recovery from the virus
Bengaluru-Police personal felectitate by flower pettals for the police constable who recovered from corona virus at victoria hospital in Bengaluru on wednesday. Photo Satish.B
 Bengaluru-Police personal felectitate by flower pettals for the police constable who recovered from corona virus at victoria hospital in Bengaluru on wednesday. Photo Satish.B

Bengaluru: Fear gripped the Bengaluru police as nine cops have tested corona positive in the line of duty in the last 24 hours. All of them had been deputed to containment zones in the city. They have now been quarantined and the authorities are now tracing their primary and secondary contacts.

Five of these policemen were from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) unit.

 

The Sampangiram Nagar police station has been sealed off as a constable attached to the station tested positive for the virus after coming down with fever. The whole station has been sanitized and 14 of his primary contacts are being quarantined.

Three other cops attached to the City Market traffic police station, one ASI and two constables have also tested positive.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Hennur police station led by senior officers lined up at the Victoria hospital to welcome a colleague who was discharged after being infected.

The constable was hospitalized on June 11. As soon as he stepped out of the hospital, he was garlanded and policemen on either side showered flowers as he walked out.

...
Tags: covid-19 bengaluru, bengaluru police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

File image of external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar and Wang talk as China says both agreed to deal fairly with situation

File image of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Ladakh standoff result of Modi government's diplomatic 'short-sightedness': Adhir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM to hold all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Beijing talks peace while media steps up propaganda

Video Screengrab.

Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu martyred in Galwan Valley clash with China

Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on Monday night. PTI photo

Jaishankar and Wang talk as China says both agreed to deal fairly with situation

File image of external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

How Col.Santosh's men Indian soldiers were attacked: An account of the skirmish

Representational image (courtesy: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham