Bengaluru: Fear grips police force as nine cops test positive for COVID-19 in one day

Bengaluru-Police personal felectitate by flower pettals for the police constable who recovered from corona virus at victoria hospital in Bengaluru on wednesday. Photo Satish.B

Bengaluru: Fear gripped the Bengaluru police as nine cops have tested corona positive in the line of duty in the last 24 hours. All of them had been deputed to containment zones in the city. They have now been quarantined and the authorities are now tracing their primary and secondary contacts.

Five of these policemen were from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) unit.

The Sampangiram Nagar police station has been sealed off as a constable attached to the station tested positive for the virus after coming down with fever. The whole station has been sanitized and 14 of his primary contacts are being quarantined.

Three other cops attached to the City Market traffic police station, one ASI and two constables have also tested positive.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Hennur police station led by senior officers lined up at the Victoria hospital to welcome a colleague who was discharged after being infected.

The constable was hospitalized on June 11. As soon as he stepped out of the hospital, he was garlanded and policemen on either side showered flowers as he walked out.