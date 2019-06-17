Will set up research labs to fight encephalitis: Harsh Vardhan

Patna: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and brain fever continues to pose a tough challenge for Bihar government.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who visited Muzaffarpur to take stock of the situation, stressed on the need for “in-depth research”, to find out reasons behind the outbreak of epidemic which has taken the lives of more than 103 children in North Bihar.

“The situation is shocking. The government is taking all necessary steps to prevent the disease and save children from losing their lives. We also need to develop well-equipped research labs in at least five districts in order to find ways to detect and prevent the disease”. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said while talking to reporters on Sunday.

He also urged people to keep their children hydrated in order to prevent the disease.

The health minister was shown black flags during his visit to Patna and Muzaffarpur by angry protesters who blamed the state government for inadequate medical services.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has also announced an ex gratia of `4 lakh for each to the families of the children who died due to AES in Muzaffarpur.

As per the reports, AES has taken around 12 districts of the state in its grip which includes Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and East Champaran. However, Muzaffarpur has been declared as the worst hit zone. 76 children died at the SKMCH, while 17 died at the Kejriwal Maternity Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Officials said most of the children being treated at both clinics had symptoms of hypoglycaemia. a condition caused by low blood sugar level.