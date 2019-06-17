Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2019 SIT to invoke KPID A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SIT to invoke KPID Act to identify IMA assets?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 17, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 1:30 am IST
The police have already seized the IMA office and jewellery showrooms for further investigation.
Senior BJP leader R. Ashok being arrested during a protest against the JD(S)-Cong coalition government in Bengaluru on Sunday. IMA investors had met BJP leaders on Saturday, demanding a CBI probe into the scam (Photo: DC)
 Senior BJP leader R. Ashok being arrested during a protest against the JD(S)-Cong coalition government in Bengaluru on Sunday. IMA investors had met BJP leaders on Saturday, demanding a CBI probe into the scam (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA investment scam is mulling imposing the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act, 2004, which is a state law.

The Act enables investigators to identify properties of the scam-hit company to be attached. This could pave the way for investors to recover at least a part of the amount they have invested in IMA. The IMA group Managing Director, Mohammad Mansoor Khan, who is absconding, reportedly owns a number of properties across the city that are worth several crores. According to sources, the value of these properties is `488 crore.

 

The Act, however, specifies that the power to attach properties still lies with the court.

The police have already seized the IMA office and jewellery showrooms for further investigation. During the investigation, the police have found the magnitude of the scam to be large and the number of complaints against IMA and Mansoor Khan has already neared 40,000.

The team is interrogating seven board of directors of IMA Nasir Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, Nizammuddin Azeemuddin, Wasim Arshad Khan, Afsar Pasah and Dadapeer, along with company auditor Iqbal Khan to learn about the transactions and assets of Mansoor Khan and IMA.

...
Tags: special investigation team
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Soumya Pushpakaran

Alappuzha: Financial deals led to Soumya Pushpakaran murder

Inspector V S Navas

Had gone in search of peace: V S Navas

Shrikumar Menon

FIR filed against Shrikumar Menon

P J Joseph

P J Joseph vows to take disciplinary action



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest Indian captain was not out

Sunday's incident, however, saw Kohli's standing among opposition fans at the World Cup rise again.(Photo: AFP)
 

Next-gen Honda City spied

The 2020 Honda City will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.
 

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

Before India took on its arch-rivals, people from across the border have already started bombarding each other with advertisements to show their domination. The latest to enter the trolling group is the famous condom brand Durex India. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)
 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not a sinlge bus stop checked in 7 years

There are around 2,125 bus stops across the city. Many have remained without roofs and seats.

Not all anganwadi centres are taking up activities for health

Poshan Abhiyaan is a multi-ministerial convergence mission with the vision to ensure attainment of a malnutrition-free India by 2022.n Poshan Abhiyaan is a multi-ministerial convergence mission with the vision to ensure attainment of a malnutrition-free India by 2022.

Kaleshwaram goes out of bounds for all

Lit-up dam of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project days ahead of its inauguration.

A snapshot of gunshot detection technology

Acoustic gunshot detection with video camera.

Tiruchy: 2 killed, 4 hurt in separate mishaps

The capsized mini lorry and the paddy bags spread across the road. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham