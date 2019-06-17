Rains likely to hit Telangana by Thursday

The heatwave has been further extended and it will continue till June 17 or 18.

Hyderabad: The monsoon will set in over Telangana state on June 20, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, with light showers at first which will help to bring down the temperatures.

The heatwave has been further extended and it will continue till June 17 or 18.

Dr Y.K. Reddy, director of IMD, Hyderabad, explained, “The heatwave is due to the delay in the onset of the monsoon. Due to this reason the intensity of the heat in the region is high and the temperatures have not come down to the level that is expected in June. The estimated date for setting in of monsoon is now June 20. It can be either a day earlier or a day later.”

The delay in the onset of the monsoon is due to Cyclone Vayu which has sucked out the moisture in the air.

This is also one of the reasons for the continued heatwave in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state. With the heatwave continuing, the IMD has told the agriculture department to ask farmers not to sow seeds yet.

Dr Reddy explained, “The rains in the beginning are going to be very light and scanty. The agriculture universities in the state have instructed farmers not to sow seeds in the first two to three rains that they witness. The consistency in the rains will be noted only from the last week of June and after that only should the seeding process be taken up.”

The delay in the monsoon and continued heatwave has made people restless as temperatures continue to be in the range of 43.2 degrees C to 37.5 degrees C. The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at Badrachalam at 43.2 degrees C.

Government of India in its weather forecast stated that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of northeast and northwest parts of Bay of Bengal and Sikkim.

The upper air cyclonic circulation between 4.5 km and 5.8 km above sea level in the Bay of Bengal has been noted, which will lead to thunderstorms in the region of Andhra Pradesh.

This will bring down the temperature after June 18. A low pressure area developing in the Bay of Bengal in the next four to five days will bring the much wanted rain to TS, stated the meteorological department.