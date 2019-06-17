Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2019 Kamal Nath approache ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Nath approaches Sonia Gandhi after failing to meet Rahul chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 17, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Mr Nath had visited New Delhi twice in the last fortnight and failed to meet Mr Gandhi on both the occasions.
MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath
 MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was believed to have sought permission from UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to expand his Cabinet after he failed to get an audience with AICC president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue, Congress sources said on Sunday.

Mr Nath had visited New Delhi twice in the last fortnight and failed to meet Mr Gandhi on both the occasions.

 

He was scheduled to discuss with him on the proposed reshuffle in Congress in MP and the pending expansion of his ministry, sources said.

“After his failure to meet Mr Gandhi, he has written a letter to the UPA chairperson seeking her nod to go for his Cabinet expansion”, a senior Congress leader disclosed to this newspaper requesting not to be
quoted.

Mr Nath has sought approval from the party high command for his plan to drop six ministers in his Cabinet and induct an equal number of new faces in his ministry in the proposed expansion of his cabinet.

He was planning to accommodate at least one MLA each from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) and three Independents in his ministry to ensure stability of his government.

The Kamal Nath government which enjoyed a wafer-thin majority survived on outside support from two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and four Independents.

One Independent has already been inducted in his Cabinet. Ruling Congress has strength of 114 in 230-member MP assembly.

...
Tags: chief minister kamal nath


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Soumya Pushpakaran

Alappuzha: Financial deals led to Soumya Pushpakaran murder

Inspector V S Navas

Had gone in search of peace: V S Navas

Shrikumar Menon

FIR filed against Shrikumar Menon

P J Joseph

P J Joseph vows to take disciplinary action



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest Indian captain was not out

Sunday's incident, however, saw Kohli's standing among opposition fans at the World Cup rise again.(Photo: AFP)
 

Next-gen Honda City spied

The 2020 Honda City will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.
 

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

Before India took on its arch-rivals, people from across the border have already started bombarding each other with advertisements to show their domination. The latest to enter the trolling group is the famous condom brand Durex India. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)
 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Woman files plaint for not getting SMS alerts, duped

According to A. Eswaramma, a 68-year-old pensioner, on June 1 she complained to the SBI branch about not receiving SMS alerts. (Representaive image)

22 people from Telangana stranded in Dubai

The 22 migrants are forced to share the three rooms provided by the travel agent amongst themselves in Dubai.(Photo: DC)

Rift in Hurriyat conference regarding funds routed through hawala for terrorism: NIA

Evidence regarding many of his benami properties is being collected. (Photo: File)

Water crisis deepens in TN, soaring termperatuers adds to woes

'We have to stand in a queue for hours under this scorching heat to fetch some water as borewells in the area have gone dry. This is for the third time in a row that Chennai is facing a severe water crisis,' the local also said. (Photo: ANI)

IMA to hold nationwide protest on Monday against attack on doctors in WB

Dr Ranjan Sharma, president of the doctors' national body. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham