K Chandrasekhar Rao to begin parleys on Cabinet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to give some hints about highly speculated Cabinet expansion and convening the Assembly session to present the full state budget during the party’s state executive meeting on June 19.

As of now, there were 12 ministers in the cabinet, including the CM, which can be increased to 18.

According to TRS leaders, curiosity has increa-sed among MLAs following the Chief Minister’s decision to hold the Cabinet meeting on June 18, a day ahead of the party state executive meeting.

This would be second TRS state executive meeting after the party’s victory in the Assembly elections in December 2018.

Though Mr Rao had hinted at the revamp of all party committees after the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said this was not done in view of the zilla and mandal parishad elections. With all elections in the state getting over, the TRS chief is likely take up the revamp exercise.

Soon after the Assembly elections, Mr Rao had promised to include workers, who had been associated with the TRS since its inception, in the party executive.

Party cadres are expecting a major reshuffle in the party executive, as the leadership is eyeing new faces in party committees at all levels.

In the Cabinet meeting scheduled for June 18, sources said the Chief Minister could discuss convening Assembly Sessions to introduce the state budget.

On February 22, Mr Rao had introduced a vote-on- account budget in the Assembly with a total outlay of Rs 1,82,017 crore.

Sources in the party said that as the Central government is introducing the Union Budget on July 5, the state government is likely decide on convening Assembly in the second week of July.