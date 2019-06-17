Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2019 IMA to go ahead with ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMA to go ahead with nationwide strike today in support of protesting Bengal doctors

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 9:41 am IST
The IMA said all non-essential services, including OPD services, will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday.
The apex medical body, IMA, however, demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff, and in hospitals. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The apex medical body, IMA, however, demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff, and in hospitals. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Sunday said it will go ahead with its strike on June 17 with withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country in the wake of the recent assault on doctors in West Bengal.

The announcement came a day after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.

 

The apex medical body, IMA, however, demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff, and in hospitals. Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed, it said in a statement. Exemplary punishment for perpetrators of violence should be a component of the central law and suitable amendments should be brought in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the IMA said.

The IMA said all non-essential services, including outdoor patient department (OPD) services, will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.

The medical body had launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding enactment of a central law to check violence against healthcare workers. It had also called for a countrywide strike on June 17 with withdrawal of non-essential health services. On Saturday, Vardhan, along with a letter to all chief ministers, also attached a copy of the Draft Act provided by the IMA --the Protection of Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2017.

In its statement, the IMA said effective implementation of the central law has to be ensured by incorporating suitable clauses. Nineteen states have already passed legislations in this regard and in 2016, an inter-ministerial committee’s recommendations document was signed by the IMA with the central government, the medical body said.

Hospitals should be declared as “safe zones”. Structured safety measures, including a three-layer security, CCTV cameras and restriction of entry of visitors should be well defined and enforced uniformly across the country in all sectors, it said.

 “Healthcare violence has its origin in high expectations, lack of infrastructure and inadequate human resources. Issues of medical profession involving doctor-patient relationship, effective communication regarding the nature of illness and professional counselling play a part as well. “The IMA expects the government of India to provide for each of these components,” according to the statement.

The situation in West Bengal is still grave and fear of violence is present in all medical colleges and major hospitals, the IMA claimed. The violence following the attack on resident doctor Paribaha Mukherjee in West Bengal has been allowed to deteriorate into a major law and order situation, the medical body alleged. “The crisis should be resolved to the satisfaction of the residents and the medical professionals of West Bengal. IMA proclaims solidarity with the resident doctors of West Bengal and appeals to the government of West Bengal to address and resolve the issue on war footing,” the statement said.

Representatives from the IMA and Delhi Medical Association (DMA) had also called on Vardhan on Saturday.

Stressing further on the need for avoiding such incidents in future, Vardhan had said law enforcement should prevail so that doctors and clinical establishments discharge their duties and professional pursuit without fear of any violence. “Strict action against any person who assaults them, must be ensured by the law enforcement agencies,” he had emphasised. Vardhan cited a letter dated July 7, 2017 sent by the Union Health Ministry to all chief secretaries of states which contains the decision taken by an Inter-Ministerial Committee constituted by the ministry to review the issues raised by IMA. The committee, in its report, had recommended that the Health Ministry shall suggest to all state governments which do not have specific legislation to protect doctors and health professionals to consider one to strictly enforce the provisions of special legislation wherever they exist or enforce the IPC and CrPC provisions with vigour. The draft of The Protection of Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2017, circulated to the states, includes clauses on penalty and recovery in case of loss/damage to property.

Doctors at the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, and RML Hospital, and Delhi government’s healthcare facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and DDU Hospital, boycotted work and held protests on Saturday.

However, emergency and ICU services were not hampered in these hospitals.

Resident doctors of AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, who resumed work after having boycotted it on Friday, Saturday have a 48-hour ultimatum to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet the demands of the state’s agitating doctors, failing which they said they would go on an indefinite strike.

They attended patients wearing helmets and bandages on forehead as a sign of protest.

...
Tags: indian medical association, doctors strike, harsh vardhan, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority of 353 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

Govt to replace ordinances with laws, eyes to push key bills

The woman has been arrested and further investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

Delhi woman throws acid on boyfriend as he refuses to marry her, arrested

The police's apt reaction came soon after Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Police congratulates Team India using signals; warns people of traffic rules

Other ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the ‘Men in Blue’. (Photo: AFP | File)

'Another strike on Pak, result is same': Shah, others congratulate Team India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aparhskati Khurana would like to be in same-sex relationship with Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor and Aparhskati Khurana.
 

Mumbai Police congratulates Team India using signals; warns people of traffic rules

The police's apt reaction came soon after Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest Indian captain was not out

Sunday's incident, however, saw Kohli's standing among opposition fans at the World Cup rise again.(Photo: AFP)
 

Next-gen Honda City spied

The 2020 Honda City will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.
 

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

Before India took on its arch-rivals, people from across the border have already started bombarding each other with advertisements to show their domination. The latest to enter the trolling group is the famous condom brand Durex India. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Another strike on Pak, result is same': Shah, others congratulate Team India

Other ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the ‘Men in Blue’. (Photo: AFP | File)

Hyderabad: Bar dancer stripped, thrashed for refusing to have sex with customers

After the dancer turned down their demand of paid sex, her colleagues including four women and a man stripped and beat her up. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha: Financial deals led to Soumya Pushpakaran murder

Soumya Pushpakaran

Had gone in search of peace: V S Navas

Inspector V S Navas

FIR filed against Shrikumar Menon

Shrikumar Menon
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham