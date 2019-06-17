Govt to replace ordinances with laws, eyes to push key bills

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority of 353 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitching for consensus among all political parties to push crucial bills.

On Sunday, addressing an all-party meeting, PM Modi told floor leaders of various parties to keep their differences aside to avoid disruptions in proceedings.

The session will conclude on July 26. The Union Budget will be presented on July 5.

The fresh bill to ban instant triple talaq will be introduced in Parliament to replace an ordinance issued in February. Under the proposed law, instant triple talaq will be illegal and attract a jail term of three years.

The previous bill lapsed as it was passed in the Lower House but could not be cleared in the Rajya Sabha.

The other legislations to be tabled include the Indian Medical Council (Amendment Bill), 2019 and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill.

The government is expected to push laws to replace about 10 ordinances or executive orders during the session.

The fresh bill to ban triple talaq was among other such legislations the Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday last week. However, there was no word on whether the government will table the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The session will see the tabling of a legislation to allow the voluntary use of Aadhaar as an identity proof for opening bank accounts and getting mobile phone connections.

The first two days of the Budget session will be devoted to oath-taking by members of the 17th Lok Sabha, administered by pro tem speaker Virendra Kumar.

The election for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on June 19 followed by a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on June 20.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority of 353 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. But the government is dependent on the Opposition for legislative support in the Rajya Sabha, where it lacks a majority.