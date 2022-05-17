Nation Current Affairs 17 May 2022 Trying to create com ...
Trying to create communal trouble: Karnataka Congress leader on Jamia Masjid row

ANI
Published May 17, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Right-wing outfits filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya seeking permission for Hindus to offer prayers at the mosque
Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandre (ANI)
Bengaluru: After activists of the right-wing organisation on Monday filed a memorandum to allow worship of the Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya city, the state Congress working president Eshwar Khandre claimed that the activists are trying to "create communal trouble."

Speaking to ANI, Eshwar Khandre, State Congress Working President said, "They are trying to create communal trouble... I condemn it and appeal to people to maintain peace."

 

In the wake of the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri row, activists of the right-wing organisations on Monday filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya seeking permission for Hindus to offer prayers at the mosque, which they claimed stands over the ruins of a Hanuman temple.
The activists claimed the structure had been originally a temple that was converted into a mosque. They demanded permission to perform puja in the mosque.

The activists claimed that Jamia Masjid has been built on the Anjaneya Temple. They also claimed that there is historical proof that the mosque was Anjaneya Temple.

 

...
