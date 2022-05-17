Nation Current Affairs 17 May 2022 Heavy rain in Sircil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rain in Sircilla & Jagtial; huge loss to farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 17, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 12:33 am IST
KTR assures farmers state purchase of soaked foodgrains
unseasonal rainfall along with strong gales in the region since Sunday night caused massive damage to both harvested and standing crops in Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial districts. (Representational Image/ DC)
 unseasonal rainfall along with strong gales in the region since Sunday night caused massive damage to both harvested and standing crops in Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial districts. (Representational Image/ DC)

Sircilla/Jagtial: The unseasonal rainfall along with strong gales in the region since Sunday night caused massive damage to both harvested and standing crops in Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial districts.

Interruption to power supply lasted for several hours in many parts of both the districts as power lines were uprooted by strong gales. Paddy farmers faced a huge loss as the stocks kept in the open at purchasing centres were soaked in rainwater.

 

The farmers of Chandurti mandal in Sircilla district staged a rasta roko on the main road of Vemulawada and Korutla demanding that the state government purchase the soaked paddy stocks.

While the farmers of Thangallapalli mandal staged a dharna at the purchasing centres to press this demand, they alleged that the stock were kept without any protection from rain, for the past several days.

The farmers of Mandepalli and Rallapet mandals also staged dharna demanding the government purchase the soaked paddy.

State minister and Sircilla MLA Rama Rao made a phone call to the district collector Anurag Jayanti and inquired about the details of the loss caused to paddy stocks at purchasing centres.

 

KTR advised the Collector to give an assurance to the farmers that the government is ready to purchase every grain that is soaked in the rainwater and will bail out the farmers.

Collector Anurag Jayanti visited the areas where heavy rainfall occurred and held a review meeting with the officials of agriculture and revenue departments and asked them to take an estimate of the crop loss. He told the farmers the government will purchase all the food grains/paddy that were soaked in the rainwater.

Meanwhile, in Jagtial district, heavy rain with strong gales occurred since Sunday night and they continued till Monday morning in Korutla, Raikal and Medipally mandals.

 

Several trees were uprooted, causing road blockade and interruption to the free flow of traffic on the Jagtial - Nizamabad national highway.

The mango farmers faced a huge loss with dropping of unripe mangoes from the trees due to the strong gales in the district.

...
Tags: standing crops, paddy farmers, rasta roko, soaked paddy
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Congress Khammam town president Mahammad Javed. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress to work on guest workers’ problems in Khammam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during a bilateral meeting, at Lumbini in Nepal. (PTI Photo)

India, Nepal find common thread to bind in Buddha

An adult leopard was spotted in the agricultural fields of Kapparla village of Tamsi mandal two days ago. (Representational photo:PTI)

Big cats scramble for cover from sun as farm workers run to save their skin

Sanjay Kumar, speaking to the family members of B. Nagaraju at Marpalle in Vikarabad district, who was murdered by his wife’s brothers in the city on May 4. (Photo: Twitter)

Bandi questions CM’s inaction over Dalit youth’s murder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tripura: Eleven MLAs to take oath as ministers

New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addresses his first press conference after taking oath of the office, in Agartala, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

Relief from tomorrow, no heatwave for next four days in Delhi: IMD

A woman covers her face with her hand to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi lays foundation of Buddhist Cultural Centre in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. (PTI Photo)

CM Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

84 workers at 42 airports found drunk on duty between Jan 2021-Mar 2022: DGCA

Mumbai airport (PTI fle image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->