Nation Current Affairs 17 May 2022 Asani helps control ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Asani helps control forest fires, saves huge forest cover from burning in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published May 17, 2022, 11:31 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 11:31 pm IST
The number of fire incidents dipped by 5,970 and the area of forests burnt reduced by 4,542.77 hectares in the current season of such fires
Rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storm Asani has helped control forest fires and save huge swathes of forest cover from burning in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storm Asani has helped control forest fires and save huge swathes of forest cover from burning in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: Rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storm Asani has helped control forest fires and save huge swathes of forest cover from burning in Andhra Pradesh.

The state forest department registered 13,609 incidents of fire, burning 6,391.75 hectares of forests from November 1, 2021 to April 30 this year. It had reported 19,579 fire incidents and the burning of forest areas over 10,934.52 hectares in the corresponding period last year.

 

The number of fire incidents dipped by 5,970 and the area of forests burnt reduced by 4,542.77 hectares in the current season of such fires, compared with last year’s incidents, officials said.

Forest divisions like Kadapa reported the highest number of fires in the current season -- 1,872, followed by Anantapur with 1,409, Markapur 1,071, Atmakur 1,006 and Chittoor West 919 incidents.

Though the forest fires begin from November and ends in June next, the incidents peak during February-May every year. June brings in southwest monsoon rains and the number of fire incidents falls.

 

The month-wise forest fire incidents this season showed that the number of forest fires reported in November were just two. The number rose to 18 in December, 111 in January, 1815 in February, 7,922 in March, 3741 in April and 435 in May.

With more incidents of forest fires reported in the last few days, the total number of forest fires reported during this period was 14,044.

The state forest authorities say a few spells of rainfall especially in parts of Rayalaseema region helped contain the number of forest fires. The latest rainfall under the influence of Asani further helped control forest fires especially in Rayalaseema region.

 

They say that as coastal districts also witnessed a rise in forest fires especially during May, the rainfall helped contain them.

As the IMD warns of heavy rainfall in parts of Rayalaseema and coastal AP in the next five days, up to May 21, the forest authorities sound confident that the scenario would improve further. The recent rainfall due to Asani in parts of north Andhra region covering Paderu, Narsipatnam etc resulted in the sprouting of plants in the forests.

As the trees and plants get soaked in the continuous rainfall and the leaf litter gets drenched on the ground, the chances of forest fires are relatively less.

 

As AP would witness rainfall under the influence of southwest monsoon a few days in advance this time, June, the last month of forest fires, is likely to see less of such incidents.

AP fire monitoring cell nodal officer Ravi Shankar said, “A few spells of rainfall, especially the latest one under influence of Asani, helped control forest fires and save thousands of hectares of forest cover from being burnt in AP.”

...
Tags: asani cyclone, forest cover, ap forest fires
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Local lawyer dealing with the minority cases Salim Abdus said that every year the children are brought back home for the Ramzan festival and sent back to the Madrasas. (Representational Image/ PTI)

26 children from minority detained at Vizag station

BC Leader R Krishnaiah felicitation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for selecting him as Candidate for MP (Rajyasabha) at the camp office on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)

YSRC finalises four candidates for Rajya Sabha

heavy rain and thundershowers for Rayalaseema, Yanam and north coastal and south coastal Andhra for the next two days. (Photo: (DC Image)

Heavy rain forecast for AP

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at Airport Police Station the following day after the incident. (Representational Image/ DC)

Man gets 3 years jail for sexually abusing minor girl



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

84 workers at 42 airports found drunk on duty between Jan 2021-Mar 2022: DGCA

Mumbai airport (PTI fle image)

Tripura: Eleven MLAs to take oath as ministers

New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addresses his first press conference after taking oath of the office, in Agartala, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

Videography survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura chief minister, says will serve people

Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain administers oath to BJP leader Manik Saha as the new chief minister during his oath taking ceremony, in Agartala. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->