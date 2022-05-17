Nation Current Affairs 17 May 2022 AP turns anaemic; pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP turns anaemic; problem mainly among kids, pregnant women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published May 17, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 12:40 am IST
AP is anaemic as regards its children in the age of 6-59 months and pregnant women from 15 to 49 years
Pregnant women recorded anaemia of 53.7 per cent in the fifth edition of the survey against 52.9 per cent in the fourth edition, showing a rise by 0.8 per cent. (Representational Photo: AP)
 Pregnant women recorded anaemia of 53.7 per cent in the fifth edition of the survey against 52.9 per cent in the fourth edition, showing a rise by 0.8 per cent. (Representational Photo: AP)

Vijayawada: AP is anaemic as regards its children in the age of 6-59 months and pregnant women from 15 to 49 years, as per results of the National Family Health Survey-5 for year 2019-20. This has caused serious concern among the state health authorities.

A comparison drawn from NFHS-5 with NFHS-4 of 2015-16 revealed that children recorded anemia of the order of 63.2 per cent, in the fifth edition of the survey. This was against 58.6 per cent in the previous edition, signifying a rise in anaemia cases by 4.6 per cent.

 

Similarly, pregnant women recorded anaemia of 53.7 per cent in the fifth edition of the survey against 52.9 per cent in the fourth edition, showing a rise by 0.8 per cent.

The state health authorities attribute a series of reasons for the rise. Anaemia is quite rampant in tribal areas as the babies and pregnant women may not be getting adequate nutrition supplements. In some pockets, fluorosis problem persisted, it is noted.

The state officials played down the sample survey conducted among the kids to indicate a rise in anaemia. As per the norms of the Centre, they are not allowing kids to be pricked with a needle for collection of blood sample. The sample survey does not necessarily indicate such a phenomenon in the entire state, they said.

 

The health authorities say they will come up with an action plan to address the anaemia problem by ensuring supply of iron folic acid tablets and syrup to all the targeted beneficiaries involving the ANMs at the PHC level in the villages. This is in addition to taking up a regular deworming exercise by giving them tablets to swallow, to help improve their haemoglobin percentage in the blood.

They say that as the women are prone to be anaemic as they undergo periodical menstrual bleeding, they are taking up steps like giving blood transfusion for women and kids whose haemoglobin percentage in the blood dips five to six grams. Those who record haemoglobin percentage above that level will get IFA supplement to help improve their haemoglobin count in the blood.

 

A health official said, “As the NFHS-6 survey is in progress, we are showing a record improvement especially with regard to anaemia by addressing the issue and standing in better positions compared with other states. We are expecting the survey to be over in two months and shall get the accurate figures on anaemia in the state.”

On the other hand, AP fared well in several indicators in NFHS-5 with regard to neonatal mortality rate, infant mortality rate and under-5 mortality rate, institutional births, total vaccination of children of 12-23 months, population living in households with electricity and improved drinking water source and improved sanitation facility, among others.

 

...
Tags: anaemic, national family health survey, nfhs-4
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Congress Khammam town president Mahammad Javed. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress to work on guest workers’ problems in Khammam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during a bilateral meeting, at Lumbini in Nepal. (PTI Photo)

India, Nepal find common thread to bind in Buddha

An adult leopard was spotted in the agricultural fields of Kapparla village of Tamsi mandal two days ago. (Representational photo:PTI)

Big cats scramble for cover from sun as farm workers run to save their skin

Sanjay Kumar, speaking to the family members of B. Nagaraju at Marpalle in Vikarabad district, who was murdered by his wife’s brothers in the city on May 4. (Photo: Twitter)

Bandi questions CM’s inaction over Dalit youth’s murder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tripura: Eleven MLAs to take oath as ministers

New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addresses his first press conference after taking oath of the office, in Agartala, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

Relief from tomorrow, no heatwave for next four days in Delhi: IMD

A woman covers her face with her hand to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi lays foundation of Buddhist Cultural Centre in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. (PTI Photo)

CM Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

84 workers at 42 airports found drunk on duty between Jan 2021-Mar 2022: DGCA

Mumbai airport (PTI fle image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->