15 top police officials transferred in AP; Ramakrishna posted as ACB DIG

(Representational Image/ DC File)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government transferred 15 IPS officers on Tuesday. Among them were PHD Ramakrishna as DIG of ACB and Gopinath Jatti as Greyhounds DIG. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued the GO to this effect.

Senior IPS officer Ramakrishna, who was waiting for a posting, is accommodated in the existing vacancy. LKV Ranga Rao was posted as IGP, Welfare & Sports in the existing vacancy. Rajasekhara Babu was posted as DIG, OCTOPUS in the existing vacancy. KV Mohan Rao was posted as DIG, Training in the existing vacancy. Hari Krishna, DIG Visakhapatnam Range, was placed with full additional charge in the post of DIG, Coastal Security.

Gopinath Jatti was posted as DIG, Greyhounds, in the existing vacancy. Dr Koya Praveen, SP, OCTOPUS, was transferred and posted as Commandant, 16th Bn, APSP, Visakhapatnam, vice D Uday Bhaskar was transferred. Vishal Gunni, Commandant, 6th Bn, APSP, Mangalagiri, was placed with full additional charge in the post of Superintendent of Railway Police, Vijayawada.

Ravindranath Babu, SP, Kakinada, was placed with full additional charge in the post of Commandant, 3rd Bn, APSP, Kakinada. Ajitha Vejendla, commandant, 14th Bn, APSP, Anantapur, is placed with full additional charge as Superintendent of Railway Police, Guntakal. Anil Babu, SP (NC), was transferred. Krishnakanth, Addl. SP, Chintoor, East Godavari, was transferred and posted as additional SP, operations, Rampachodavaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

P Jagadeesh, Additional SP, Paderu, was transferred and posted as additional SP, Admin, Chittoor, while DN Mahesh was transferred. Tuhin Sinha, Additional SP, SEB, Kurnool, was transferred and posted as additional SP, Admin, Paderu, Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Bindu Garikapati, additional SP, SEB, Guntur rural, was transferred and posted as additional SP, Admin, Narasaraopet, Palnadu district in the existing vacancy. PV Ravi Kumar, (SPS), SP, ACB, was transferred and posted as SP, V&E.