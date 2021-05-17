Nation Current Affairs 17 May 2021 No stocks-no vaccine ...
No stocks-no vaccine drive, put off indefinitely in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 17, 2021, 8:48 am IST
Updated May 17, 2021, 10:03 am IST
Director of Health Services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, in an announcement on Sunday, said the state did not have enough stocks of Covaxin
 COVAXIN is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in the country. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana state has indefinitely postponed the Covid-19 vaccination drive, which was expected to resume on Monday.

Director of Health Services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, in an announcement on Sunday, said the state did not have enough stocks of Covaxin, and did not receive fresh stocks from the Union ministry of health and family welfare for the second dose vaccination drive for those who are 45 years or older.

 

It may be recalled that the Centre had announced an increased gap between the first and second dose of Covishield, saying that the second dose of the vaccine should be taken only after 12 weeks and before the end of 16 weeks of the first dose.

With this being the case, along with severe Covaxin shortage, the state health department decided that it will indefinitely postpone the vaccination drive in the state. The Director of Health Services said that details on resumption of the drive will be announced later. There was also no vaccination in the state this Saturday and Sunday too.

 

...
Tags: telangana vaccination, telangana vaccine drive, covaxin
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


