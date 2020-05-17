53rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

85,790

786

Recovered

30,258

651

Deaths

2,753

8

Maharashtra2900065641068 Tamil Nadu10108259971 Gujarat99324035606 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan47472729125 Madhya Pradesh45952283239 Uttar Pradesh4057216595 West Bengal2461829225 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab193230532 Telangana145495934 Karnataka105648036 Bihar10334537 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 17 May 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

UK, US citizens leave on special flight from Hyderabad

ANI
Published May 17, 2020, 2:25 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2020, 2:25 pm IST
As per the flight itinerary, from Delhi, passengers are supposed to be airlifted to various foreign destinations to the UK and USA
68 passengers aboard departures evacuation flight leave Hyderabad. (ANI Photo)
 68 passengers aboard departures evacuation flight leave Hyderabad. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad International Airport earlier today handled a Departures Evacuation Flight from Hyderabad to Delhi with 68 passengers to be airlifted to various locations in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).

"On May 17, 2020, at 6.41 am, the national carrier Air India AI 1840 departed with 68 passengers to Delhi. As per the flight itinerary, from Delhi, these passengers are supposed to be airlifted to various foreign destinations to the UK and USA," the authorities informed.

 

All departing passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of Hyderabad International Airport as per all safety protocols.


Tags: hyderabad, hyderabad international airport, evacuation flight, delhi, 68 passengers, airlifted, united kingdom, united states of america, usa
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


