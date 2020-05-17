54th Day Of Lockdown

Maharashtra adds to covid cases in Karnataka

Published May 17, 2020
BENGALURU: Corona cases in Karnataka are zooming with 54 fresh cases getting reported on Sunday taking the tally to 1196.

Fourty out of 54 cases are imported from Maharashtra and one case from Tamilnadu.

 

Of the 54 cases- 22 are from Mandya, 10 from Kalburgi, 6 from Hassan, 4 from Dharwad, 3 each from Yadagiri and Kolar, 2 each from Shivamogga and Dakshin Kannada and one each from Vijayapura and Udupi.

Also the state recorded one death from Udupi taking the total deaths to 37. The case had a travel history to Mumbai.

Of the 22 cases from Mandya, 19 cases are imported from Mumbai and the remaining three are primary contacts of the infected.

All the 6 cases from Hassan are imported from Mumbai. Six out of ten cases from Kalburgi has travel history to Mumbai, two were primary contacts of the infected, one case is from the containment zone and the health department is yet to trace the source of infection in one case.

While all the three cases from Yadagiri have travel history to Maharashtra, two are from Thane and one from Mumbai.

Dharwad reports two cases with travel history to Maharashtra- one from Mumbai and other from Kolhapur.

Officials have not yet traced the source of infection of the one case from Dakshin Kannada. The other case has travel history to Mumbai.

Kolar which reported three cases includes one with history of SARI, one who have travel history to Chennai and in the other case the source of infection is yet to be traced

