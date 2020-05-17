53rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

85,790

786

Recovered

30,258

651

Deaths

2,753

8

Maharashtra2900065641068 Tamil Nadu10108259971 Gujarat99324035606 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan47472729125 Madhya Pradesh45952283239 Uttar Pradesh4057216595 West Bengal2461829225 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab193230532 Telangana145495934 Karnataka105648036 Bihar10334537 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 17 May 2020 Congress accuses gov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress accuses government of misleading people in the name of economic package

PTI
Published May 17, 2020, 3:53 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2020, 3:53 pm IST
Government's economic package is only of Rs 3.22 lakh crore and 1.6 percent of India's GDP and is not worth Rs 20 lakh crore: Congress
Congress says government package only worth Rs 3.22 lakh cr and 1.6% of GDP, not Rs 20 lakh crore. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the government of misleading people through economic package and said the measures announced by the Centre amounted to only 1.6 per cent of India's GDP, i.e. worth Rs 3.22 lakh crore instead of Rs 20 lakh crore as claimed by the Prime Minister.

Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must "walk the talk" and announce the measures required by giving money in the hands of the poor and small and medium enterprises to help reboot the economy.

 

He noted that there was a difference between providing stimulus to the economy and merely giving loans and credit to people.

Sharma, a former union minister, challenged the finance minister for a debate on the package while raising questions about the announcements made by the prime minister.

"The government's economic package is only of Rs 3.22 lakh crore and is only 1.6 per cent of India's GDP and is not worth Rs 20 lakh crore as announced by the prime minister," Sharma said while addressing a press conference through video conferencing.

"I am questioning the Finance Minister, disputing the announcement of Prime Minister and challenging the government to disprove me on the numbers given by me and am ready for a debate with the finance minister," he said.

The Congress leader further said the Finance Minister should answer questions and not ask questions instead. He also demanded that the government provide answers to the country on the plight of migrants forced to walk on roads due to lack of planning on the part of the central government.

Sharma hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her attack on the opposition party and termed it as "frivolous", saying the country expects some seriousness and gravitas from the finance minister.

He also asked the government to apologise to the poor citizens of the country who have been abandoned and their fundamental rights and legal rights violated.

Tags: congress, government, economic package, measures, centre, prime minister modi, nirmala sitharaman, stimulus package
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


